“For Fall of X, a Jean Grey Krakoa X-Men Comic is Penned by Louise Simonson”

Recently, Marvel Comics has had Louise Simonson writing X-Men comic books set in the past, alongside Peter David, Chris Claremont, and David Michelinie. However, for Fall Of X, Simonson returns to Marvel Comics and the X-Men books to write a Jean Grey X-Men solo comic in August, set in the Krakoan present and artistically represented by Bernard Chang. But why might Jean Grey be flying solo? That’s a secret we’re itching to find out.

FALL OF X will officially kick off in July’s X-MEN: HELLFIRE GALA #1 where epic tragedy will strike and mutantkind’s future will spiral into uncertainty. Throughout this period of turmoil, Jean Grey, the heart of the X-Men, holds the key to rescue mutantkind, but first she’ll need to go on a journey alone into the darkest periods of her history.

Joined by artist Bernard Chang (CHILDREN OF THE ATOM), Simonson will reveal senses-shattering new insights behind key moments in Jean Grey’s past, including her early days with the X-Men, her breathtaking first interaction with the Phoenix Force, her shocking confrontation with Madelyne Pryor, and more. Each chapter will be packed with heartbreaking secrets and pulse-pounding mystery as Jean discovers the truth of what’s happening and what she must do. From the ashes of Jean’s past comes the only hope for the X-Men’s salvation!

After the events of the Hellfire Gala, Jean’s life is in shambles. Mutantkind is in dire straits, and there’s nothing this founding X-Man can do. She’ll have to save herself first. And that means looking into her past to pinpoint the moment when everything went wrong, in a desperate attempt to save both her and all of Krakoa’s future.

“I loved writing X-FACTOR, and Jean was a pivotal part of those stories, from the escape from her Phoenix-created cocoon to her life and death battle with the Goblin Queen in ‘Inferno.’ So It’s really exciting to explore Jean’s part in this new mega-adventure,” Simonson shared.

About Jean’s importance to the X-Men mythos, Simonson said, “Jean has always been a pivotal character, the fulcrum upon which so many vital story points balance. She has been constantly impacted by events outside herself and struggles to control the things she can. Her life experiences have made her cautious, less impulsive and certain than when she was younger. Her telepathic power lets her know the best and worst of those around her but she remains loving and empathic, with a strong moral core. She’s brave and constantly questions herself: Did I do what was right?”

JEAN GREY #1 (OF 4)

Written by LOUISE SIMONSON

Art by BERNARD CHANG

Cover by AMY REEDER

On Sale 8/23