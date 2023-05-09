“Unity dismisses its manager for tweeting that the company is not in sync with reality.”

A senior partner relations manager at Unity has been terminated from employment after posting a tweet that criticized an executive at the company. This happened shortly after Unity laid off approximately 8% of its workforce earlier in the month.

The tweet in question reads: “A Unity exec just shared that they rent a secondary apt in SF to make it easier to be in the office- maybe we should all just do this to make it easier to RTO? This company has lost it. Completely out of touch.”

The author of the tweet, Miranda Due, added that “renting an apt in SF would cost me over half my gross monthly salary 🙁 Probably 3/4 of my takehome at least.” Around two hours later, Due confirmed that she got fired.

well i have some time to learn Unreal now 😅 — Miranda Due (@MirandaDue) May 8, 2023

This occurred during a tumultuous time for the company. During the layoff announcement, Unity also declared that the company would expect employees to return to the office starting in September. After several years of COVID and lockdowns, workforces across the world transitioned to a working-from-home model. However, with things returning to normal, some companies are looking to bring employees back to their offices.

Why would Unity want its employees back in the office? For one, some argue that it is better for team cohesion and building rapport among colleagues. Additionally, the cost of office space is another factor that should be considered because companies pay a lot of money on multi-year leases for physical offices. It is worth noting that Unity has its headquarters based in San Francisco, one of the most expensive cities to live in within the USA. It’s safe to assume Unity has been paying a hefty sum over the last few years for empty chairs and meeting rooms.

However, the counter-argument in favor of working from home is convincing. Apollo technical found from studying 13,000 people thatworking from home improved worker productivity by 13%. Furthermore, employees save money by avoiding commutes into the office on a daily basis and having the option to work from a cheaper part of the country (or the world) while remaining a valuable, productive member of staff.

Due’s frustrations have been shared by other former Unity staff online followings news of Due’s firing. Whether or not a senior partner relations manager should openly air complaints towards their own company or its executives is debatable.

However, Due is not the first to express such complaints. Not to mention the statement she attributed to an executive at the company – the idea that people can move to SF given the current recession and world-wide financial struggles is even laughable to senior positions right now.

As Unity pursues its planned return-to-office strategy, we are sure to see employees who value working from home leaving the company at increasing rates. This is not a Unity-specific event either, Activision Blizzard also announced an end to its working-from-home policies which led to numerous developers leaving to take their talents elsewhere.

We are in the middle of a turbulent period for the industry, where companies like Unity will have to decide whether the frustrations of former staff like Due are valid or not and eat the cost of their decision.

We are in the middle of a turbulent period for the industry, where companies like Unity will have to decide whether the frustrations of former staff like Due are valid or not and eat the cost of their decision.