“Developing a Stable Relationship with an Insecure Partner: A Psychologist’s Three Simple Steps”

It’s the little things that make your romance flourish. getty

Many individuals seek therapy for issues such as:

“I don’t understand why my partner struggles to express themselves and be vulnerable with me.”

“How can I build more trust with my partner?”

“My partner feels like I don’t recognize their needs, despite me feeling attentive in our relationship.”

These types of statements may indicate that your partner is feeling insecure within the relationship. Emotional safety and security form the foundation of a healthy partnership and contribute to increased intimacy, emotional well-being, and even better physical health, according to a study published in Social Psychological and Personality Science. Additionally, research published in Psychology and Aging shows that an unhealthy relationship can accelerate aging and lower life expectancy.

It is possible that your partner’s insecurity is due to unprocessed trauma or actions you may not even be aware of. However, even when this is not the case, there are several things you can do to help your partner feel more secure in the relationship. Here are three steps:

#1. Refrain from Judging

As the honeymoon phase ends, your love may be tested in ways that it never has before. As your relationship develops, increased comfort and vulnerability might make your partner’s flaws appear more noticeable. You may even uncover previously unknown and potentially undesirable aspects of their personality.

It is important to remember that you do not need to fix or correct any problems. Instead, you should “hold space” for your partner. If they are experiencing extreme anxiety or anger (which may be more about them than you), try to let them know you are in this together.

Replace dismissive comments such as “You should have handled the situation better” with “I acknowledge that you did your best. Navigating challenges is tough, but we can do it together.”

Simple validation and acknowledgment can go a long way in instilling a sense of security in your partner. Acceptance is a key component of a happy relationship.

#2. Be Accountable

It can be exhausting to be around someone who pretends that everything is fine until they can’t conceal it any longer. Repeated inconsistent behavior is a type of relationship sabotage.

To prevent your relationship from deteriorating, start practicing accountability. Be consistent with your words and actions and try to be reliable and dependable. Do not say things you do not truly mean. To make your partner feel secure, you must behave with integrity.

For example, if your partner overcompensates after a disagreement, fearing what you may think of them, reassure them that disagreements are normal and that having them does not imply that you no longer love or value them.

Show interest in your partner’s life and be available for them. Simple actions such as regular date nights and bedtime conversations can be very effective. Going above and beyond demonstrates that you are putting in effort and are committed to the relationship. These small steps add up, building longstanding trust between you and your partner.

#3. Talk About Emotional Security

Every disagreement presents an opportunity to have a conversation about creating emotional safety. Relationships often grow stronger through the process of rupture and repair. By avoiding fights, you might miss the chance to get to know your partner on a deeper level.

After an argument, take the time to share how you feel with your partner. Discuss ways that you can both improve rather than placing blame. Apologize if necessary, or at the very least, express remorse for causing hurt.

Be curious and ask your partner what you can do to support them when they feel stressed, anxious, or sad. Real security comes from feeling heard and understood. This can remind your partner that, despite difficulties, you are committed to making the relationship work.

Conclusion

According to a study published in the Journal of Social and Personal Relationships, it is normal for partners’ feelings to change over time. This can be a challenging experience for someone who is insecure. Ultimately, a relationship that is judgment-free and safe allows both partners to weather most difficulties and emerge stronger.