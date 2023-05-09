The Secret to Altering the Destiny of a Beloved ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ Character May Lie with ‘Loki’

Image via Marvel Studios

Warning: Spoilers for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 to follow.

It is safe to say that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has been a success. Not only has it exceeded its production budget at the box office, with a month and a half left, it may be the MCU’s best threequel to date. Few movies can make people cry over a raccoon.

Vol. 3 also added real and significant consequences, which we have not seen since Endgame, with Steve and Tony’s departure. Storytelling enthusiasts may have been sweating during Gamora’s final moment with Peter Quill, anxiously hoping they wouldn’t kiss. James Gunn’s expertise reminded us that it is okay to move on from something.

However, this did not stop theorycrafters from attempting to retcon every story beat under the sun, including a certain Loki fan theory posted by a Twitter user.

The TVA may want to pursue Gamora since the current Gamora is a displaced version of the now-deceased original Gamora who died in Infinity War. But Gamora’s character arc has been satisfactorily resolved, so it may be best to leave well enough alone.

The Guardians may have survived the tribulations of Vol. 3, but even if in-universe logic dictates that the TVA should go after Gamora, it is better to accept the headcanon of the TVA consistently losing to the Ravagers and moving on.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is now showing in theaters.