‘Echo’ Will Simultaneously Stream on Hulu in a First for Marvel

The Big Picture Marvel’s Echo series marks several firsts for the MCU’s small-screen efforts, including being the first to have a TV-MA rating and stream simultaneously on Disney+ and Hulu.

Echo embraces a more mature and gritty tone, similar to Daredevil, with real-world consequences and violence. It deviates from the usual programming found on Disney+.

Echo is a significant win for representation in the MCU, as it features a Native American and Deaf actor in a leading role.





Marvel’s newest series Echo is full of firsts for the MCU’s small-screen efforts. The Hawkeye spinoff released its first trailer on Friday and with it came several revelations including that the series would be the first under the MCU banner to sport a TV-MA rating. Especially important for subscribers, however, is that it’s set to be the first Marvel show that will stream simultaneously on both Disney+ and Hulu and, as previously revealed, the first that will follow a binge-release format as opposed to dropping new episodes weekly.

The move to add Echo to Hulu is a fitting one considering the more mature feel of the series. Hulu has always been the home for more adult-oriented entertainment while Disney+ has more or less been the place for content viewers of all ages can enjoy from the House of Mouse’s tentpole franchises. At a press event for the show, head of streaming Brad Winderbaum said Echo was “on the grittier side for Marvel” more akin to Daredevil and marked a departure from the usual programming found on Disney’s flagship platform. Those sentiments were echoed by the director Sydney Freeland who attested to the darker, more realistic feel to the violence as Maya Lopez/Echo (Alaqua Cox) goes after Kingpin. “People on our show – they bleed,” she said. “They die. They get killed and there are real-world consequences.”

Disney has been trying to create more crossover between Disney+ and Hulu over the past year and their efforts only figure to grow stronger after buying out Comcast’s remaining stake in the streamer. The Mouse House is planning to create a merged app for both Disney+ and Hulu by the end of this year that would give access to shows from both platforms in one place. Regarding Marvel specifically, the company has already experimented with bringing the MCU to Hulu. Viewers were able to watch the first three episodes of Secret Invasion on the platform for a limited time when the show was still airing. Werewolf By Night, Marvel’s gateway horror special starring Gael García Bernal, was also available briefly for Huluween along with the new color release.





‘Echo’ Is Being Touted as a Win for Representation in the MCU

In another first, Echo is the only superhero series in the MCU to be led by a Native American and deaf actor. Cox returns from Hawkeye, picking up not long after the events of the Jeremy Renner-led series as the consequences of Echo’s deeds follow her home. She’ll have to face the music and ultimately re-attune to her Native American heritage to move forward with her life. Freeland, who is also Navajo and grew up on a reservation, understood the assignment when it came to representation. She tried to create a dialogue with the Choctaw tribe to ensure their portrayal was as accurate as possible considering how integral ancestry would be to Echo’s origin.

Echo also features a strong mix of fellow Native actors like Zahn McClarnon, Graham Greene, Tantoo Cardinal, K. Devery Jacobs, Chaske Spencer, and Cody Lightning alongside Daredevil favorites Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio. All episodes will premiere on both Disney+ and Hulu on January 10. Read our full guide here for everything you need to know about Maya Lopez’s return, and watch the new trailer below.