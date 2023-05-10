Dangerous Browser Update: Red Alert for Chrome Users – Do Not Install

Experts have issued a warning about a new type of cyber attack targeting Google Chrome users. Trend Micro, a cyber security firm, reported that users are receiving a deceptive Chrome update error message containing malicious software.

The attack has been ongoing since February and affects a large area. Users who visit infected websites will encounter a fake Google Chrome error message asking them to download an update to fix a security issue. Clicking the link downloads a ZIP file containing a Monero miner that uses the user’s computer processing power to mine cryptocurrency for the attackers. READ MORE: Google issues yet another urgent Chrome warning- check your browser today

This is a serious issue that can lead to a slow and unresponsive device as the malware draws too much power. It can also steal sensitive information, including log-in credentials and financial data, putting personal information and finances at risk. Additionally, the malware could render devices more susceptible to further attacks by weakening security measures and changing system settings. Experts suggest exercising caution when downloading anything from unknown sources and only downloading from trusted websites. They also recommend keeping operating systems and software up to date with the latest security updates. Google Chrome users can use the built-in update feature by clicking Help and selecting About Chrome. It is important to stay informed about the latest threats and best practices to protect oneself. Installing antivirus software like Trend Micro Maximum Security can help detect and remove threats before they cause damage.





