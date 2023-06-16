Director of ‘The Flash’ Fears the Lingering Impact of His Words

via Warner Bros.

The tables have already started turning on The Flash, and the highly-anticipated DCU blockbuster has just hit theaters. However, it comes as no surprise that the film is receiving mixed reviews, considering the massive hype surrounding it.

Warner Bros. went all-out in their marketing campaign and claimed it to be one of the best superhero movies ever made. Naturally, this raised expectations to unprecedented levels. Unfortunately, early screenings and previews have gradually eroded the image of the Scarlet Speedster, even though it is a perfectly decent comic book adaptation.

The issue of CGI in the film continues to be a topic of discussion. Director Andy Muschietti insists that it was a deliberate choice, despite widespread skepticism. Box office projections have also been less than impressive. However, Muschietti remains confident in the success of his work, as he expressed in an interview with IndieWire.

“Making films is a process of learning to trust your instincts and finding things that excite you. When you finesse those instincts, then everything else is secondary. You can’t make a movie that doesn’t reflect your instincts. Of course, it’s not only about my instincts: It’s the screenwriter, Christina Hodson, and the incredible cast. Ezra had a huge impact on the success of the movie. I can’t speak for its box office success since it hasn’t been released, but I consider it a cinematic success based on our combined instincts.”

Muschietti’s perspective might change once the numbers start rolling in, but he has already secured his position in the DC Universe by being hired to reboot Batman in The Brave and the Bold. Whether The Flash excels or falters, Muschietti is firmly entrenched in the franchise’s future.

