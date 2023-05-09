Details for Xbox Games Showcase Time and Streaming Revealed – Direct Presentation of Starfield to Follow Immediately After

Microsoft has confirmed that it will be hosting its Xbox Games Showcase on June 11, with details now dropped ahead of the event. The showcase will be shown live on Xbox’s official YouTube and Twitch channels at 10 am PT in the US and 10:30 pm IST in India. The presentation will reveal new information, surprises, and first-looks from both third-party and internal studios. Immediately following the showcase will be a “Starfield Direct” event. Xbox is among the major publishers that opted out of the E3 exhibition, which was cancelled in March.

The company’s Redfall game failed to impress critics and fans, which triggered scrutiny of its exclusive lineup, making it imperative for Microsoft to step up its game with the June presentation. The cartoony rhythm game Hi-Fi Rush was the last significant break for the company, which faced rumors that it failed to meet sales expectations. However, Aaron Greenberg, VP of Xbox Games Marketing, defended the game, describing it as a “break out hit.”

The Starfield Direct event will be streamed right after the Xbox Games Showcase, featuring new gameplay, behind-the-scenes content, and developer interviews. The upcoming space RPG game marks the first newly-crafted universe from Bethesda in 25 years, providing players with a character customization feature and a Persuasion system for conversations, where points can be spent on particular attributes. The game can be played in both first and third-person perspectives, and players can fight space pirates, collect resources, and build outposts. Microsoft also has a follow-up stream planned on June 13, which will feature in-depth interviews discussing the titles revealed at the Xbox Games Showcase.

The COVID-19 pandemic led to the cancellation of E3, causing publishers like PlayStation, Nintendo, and Xbox to pull out. However, industry giant Geoff Keighley took over and hosted his version of the event, ‘Summer Game Fest,’ in a digital format. The Xbox Games Showcase is scheduled for June 11 at 10 am PT in the US and 10:30 pm IST in India, followed by the Starfield Direct event.

