Galaxy Watch 5 Includes FDA-Approved AFib Monitoring and Closes the Distance with Apple Watch

The green light has been given to Samsung by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its Irregular Heart Rhythm Notification (IHRN) feature for the Galaxy Watch series.

Newer models like the Galaxy Watch5 have tools to monitor heart health such as on-demand ECG recording (opens in new tab) and HR Alert. IHRN is different because it specifically looks for signs of atrial fibrillation (AFib) using the device’s BioActive Sensor and ECG function. AFib occurs when an individual experiences a rapid and irregular heartbeat and is known to be a warning sign for major cardiovascular issues. Some cases can also be asymptomatic.

Hon Pal, Vice President and Head of the Digital Health Team at Samsung, stated in a release that the aim of IHRN is to provide users with “proactive safety solutions” and offer a “more holistic understanding of their cardiovascular” health.

How it works

To activate IHRN through the Health Monitor app (opens in new tab), the BioActive Sensor checks for “irregular heart rhythms in the background”. If the sensor detects a certain number of heartbeats irregularly, the Galaxy Watch will notify the user of “potential AFib activity.” The device will then suggest taking an ECG reading for a more accurate measurement.

Samsung states that IHRN won’t detect every episode of irregular heartbeats suggesting AFib, nor will it detect other known arrhythmias (opens in new tab). It is also not meant to be used by people under the age of 22.

IHRN will roll out to devices featuring the One UI 5 Watch update , launching later this year. It’s expected to arrive first on “upcoming Galaxy Watch” models, presumably the anticipated Galaxy Watch6 , before moving on to “previous editions.” The feature’s availability may vary depending on the region and carrier. However, the FDA’s involvement suggests that IHRN may be available to Galaxy Watch owners in the United States.

We asked Samsung if it has plans to expand the new alert system to other regions around the world. We also wanted to know why IHRN won’t notify users of every case of arrhythmia suggesting AFib. This story will be updated at a later time.

Playing catch-up

The Galaxy Watch is finally catching up to some of its competitors, such as Apple, which introduced its own FDA-approved AFib tool on the Apple Watch 4 in 2018. This tool has been shown to be 98% accurate at detecting the condition. More recently, Garmin added its own version of the tech to the Venu 2 Plus .

Samsung has trailed behind its rivals, and it’s unknown how the tech giant plans to catch up. However, there are some intriguing possibilities. According to a report from February, Apple is working on a blood glucose monitoring tool for an upcoming version of its wearable. While development is still in its early stages, it may take years for anything to come to fruition on the Apple Watch. We’re not saying this is Samsung’s next path for the Galaxy Watch, but we’re also not saying it’s not.

