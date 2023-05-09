Galaxy Watch 5 Includes FDA-Approved AFib Monitoring and Closes the Distance with Apple Watch

by
Galaxy Watch 5 Includes FDA-Approved AFib Monitoring and Closes the Distance with Apple Watch

The green light has been given to Samsung by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its Irregular Heart Rhythm Notification (IHRN) feature for the Galaxy Watch series.

Newer models like the Galaxy Watch5 have tools to monitor heart health such as on-demand ECG recording (opens in new tab) and HR Alert. IHRN is different because it specifically looks for signs of atrial fibrillation (AFib) using the device’s BioActive Sensor and ECG function. AFib occurs when an individual experiences a rapid and irregular heartbeat and is known to be a warning sign for major cardiovascular issues. Some cases can also be asymptomatic.

FOLLOW us ON GOOGLE NEWS

 

Reference 

Denial of responsibility! TechCodex is an automatic aggregator of the all world’s media. In each content, the hyperlink to the primary source is specified. All trademarks belong to their rightful owners, and all materials to their authors. For any complaint, please reach us at – [email protected]. We will take necessory action within 24 hours.

Leave a Comment