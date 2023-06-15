Destructoid reveals the possibility of Metaphor ReFantazio arriving on PlayStation

Put an end to nail-biting

Following yesterday’s confirmation that Persona 3 Reload will be available on PlayStation, Steam, Xbox, and Windows, publisher Atlus has now announced that the intriguing and visually impressive game Metaphor: ReFantazio will also be coming to these platforms.

Gematsu, with their keen eyes, discovered the port announcement on Sega’s Korean Twitter account. However, it seems that both the tweet and the accompanying trailer revealing the port have mysteriously disappeared.

Debuted during the Xbox Games Showcase last weekend, Metaphor: ReFantazio is a brand-new fantasy franchise centered around the concept of mirroring realities. While not much is known about the storyline and gameplay mechanics, the involvement of the producers of the acclaimed Persona 3, Persona 4, and Persona 5 suggests that players can expect a thrilling, stylized adventure featuring a cast of lovable characters who are perfect for shipping and cosplay, as well as plenty of dungeon crawling.

This unexpected and thrilling announcement during Summer Game Fest indicates that Persona 6 may have taken a back seat for now, but Metaphor: ReFantazio has already captured attention with its dynamic, action-packed, and breathtaking trailer. I eagerly await Atlus unveiling more details about this captivating universe.

Metaphor: ReFantazio is set to be released in 2024 on PlayStation, PC, and Xbox Series X.

