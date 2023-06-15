Twitter faces $250 million lawsuit from music publishers

Twitter’s legal team is currently facing a new lawsuit in Nashville’s court filed by the National Music Publishers’ Association (NMPA). The NMPA, representing 17 music publishers including Sony Music Publishing and Universal Music Publishing Group, is demanding $250 million from Twitter for copyright infringement. The lawsuit claims that Twitter has been using unauthorized copies of musical compositions, violating exclusive rights under copyright law. The NMPA alleges that approximately 1,700 copyrights have been violated and seeks a fine of up to $150,000 for each violation.

In a statement to the Los Angeles Times, David Israelite, CEO of the NMPA, highlights Twitter’s unique position among social media platforms. He emphasizes that Twitter is the largest social media platform that has refused to license the millions of songs on its service. This lawsuit highlights that other social networks like Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Snapchat, and TikTok have agreements with labels, publishers, and artists, making Twitter an outlier in disregarding music copyrights.

The lawsuit also draws attention to Elon Musk’s involvement with Twitter, further complicating the situation. Musk’s tweets are included as evidence, displaying his stance on copyright law. This adds to Twitter’s longstanding disregard for music copyrights.

With the recent appointment of Linda Yaccarino as Twitter’s new CEO, there are expectations for changes within the company. Since Elon Musk acquired Twitter, significant transformations have occurred, such as workforce downsizing by 75% and revamping the account verification process. In a recent tweet by Musk, there is a hint that Twitter may start compensating creators for ads displayed in their replies. This potential change could have a positive impact on copyright issues and the relationship between Twitter and content creators.

Overall, Twitter finds itself in the midst of legal battles due to copyright infringement. As the company undergoes changes under new leadership, it has the opportunity to address these issues and improve its relationship with music publishers and creators.





