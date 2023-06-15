Numerous Unanswered Questions Emerge in the Season 5 Trailer of What We Do in the Shadows

Posted in: FX, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: preview, season 5, trailer, what we do in the shadows, wwdits

Get ready for the highly anticipated return of What We Do in the Shadows Season 5, premiering on July 13th. We have the official trailer and key art to give you a sneak peek of what’s to come.

With less than a month until Nandor (played by Kayvan Novak), Nadja (played by Natasia Demetriou), Laszlo (played by Matt Berry), Colin (played by Mark Proksch), The Guide (played by Kristen Schaal), and the newest vampire Guillermo (played by Harvey Guillén) grace our screens in the fifth season of FX’s What We Do in the Shadows, we are left with some intriguing questions. The official trailer hints at various unexpected directions the vampires will take (local news?), but there seems to be something amiss with Guillermo. While bitten, it appears that he is not transforming as expected…

Experience the excitement as you watch the official trailer for the upcoming season of What We Do in the Shadows, premiering on FX on July 13th:

What We Do in the Shadows: Harvey Guillén on Guillermo & Season 5

In EW’s 2023 Pride Issue, cover star Harvey Guillén reveals exciting details about Guillermo’s journey in Season 5. The new season picks up right where the fourth season left off, with Guillermo determined to expedite his transformation into a vampire by any means necessary. Guillén shares, “We continue from where we left off. Guillermo is no longer waiting for his turn. He’s taking matters into his own hands and he’s not holding back. The clock is ticking.”

For Guillermo, the urgency stems from the desire to make the most of life while he is still young and vibrant. Guillén explains, “The concept of becoming a vampire is to do so at a young age, when you still have youthfulness.” He adds, “Look at the familiars from the previous seasons who were never turned into vampires; it’s quite disappointing. We had Benjy, who was 86 and constantly asking, ‘When will he make me a vampire?’ Guillermo doesn’t want that.” Guillén emphasizes the importance of seizing opportunities and avoiding regret, stating, “We often procrastinate on things like going on vacation or expressing our feelings to someone we like. We say ‘later, later,’ but later never comes. Then we find ourselves with unfulfilled dreams and aspirations, looking back thinking, ‘I wish I had done this sooner.’ This mindset applies to everyone. We should live our lives to the fullest without regrets. Tell someone you have a crush on them. Change jobs if you want to. Quit your job if you must. What are you waiting for? Start living now. Seize the moment and thrive.”

What We Do in the Shadows, created by Jemaine Clement and produced by FX Productions, features a stellar cast including Kayvan Novak as Nandor, Natasia Demetriou as Nadja, Matt Berry as Laszlo, Mark Proksch as Colin Robinson, Harvey Guillén as Guillermo, and Kristen Schaal as The Guide. The upcoming season introduces Anoop Desai (American Idol) in a recurring role as an acquaintance of Nandor’s from his ancestral homeland. Additionally, Parisa Fakhri (SEAL Team) joins the cast as Marwa, one of Nandor’s 37 wives from his days as an ancient warrior in the kingdom of Al Quolanudar. Executives Jemaine Clement, Taika Waititi, Paul Simms, Scott Rudin, Garrett Basch, Eli Bush, and Stefani Robinson bring their creative talents to this memorable series.

