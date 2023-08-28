Destiny 2: Memory Alembic Walkthrough

The Witch Queen expansion for Destiny 2 gave players a lot of secrets to uncover, from the story threads that had been started years ago to new locations and weapons to uncover. One such secret that you can uncover when traversing through Savathun’s Throne World is the Memory Alembic quest.

RELATED: How to Get/Craft Osteo Striga in Desinty 2 The Witch Queen

A quest that rewards you with a piece of Legendary gear and Triumph, Memory Alembic requires some specific qualifications to unlock that can be easily missed if you aren’t aware of what you need to do. It’s also a time-consuming quest that will take you a few days to complete.

How To Unlock Memory Alembic



In order to begin the quest, you will have to unlock it first, and this requires you knowing what you have to do, as there will be no quest marker pointing you to where you need to go.

Increase Reputation With Fynch





The first step you will need to complete is to increase your reputation with Fynch to level 11. It is at this level that you will unlock Deepsight Tier 2, which is going to allow you to see paths and such that you couldn’t see before, a skill that is necessary for the quest. You can boost your reputation with the Hive Ghost by completing bounties, doing patrols, and participating in Public Events.

RELATED: How to Get Grand Overture Catalyst in Destiny 2 The Witch Queen

Use A Deepsight Node





Once you have unlocked the Deepsight Tier 2 ability, begin searching around the patrol areas in the Throne World until you come across a Deepsight Node. Some of these will unlock hidden chests, and some will reveal a body of a Scorn Chieftain. There are three bodies in total that you can find, and each one is in a different area of the Throne World: Quagmire, Fluorescent Canal, or Miasma.

Interact with the crumpled corpse, and a trail will be revealed to you. Following the trail will lead you to a small object on the ground and a prompt to interact with it. When you do, a buff will appear on your screen called On The Trail. This buff will allow you to see the green trail for as long as you need, until you complete the objective.

Defeat A Hive Lightbearer





Keep following the trail until you reach your target: a Hive Lightbearer. These enemies, as they are in the expansion’s campaign, are a strong type of enemy that will require you to defeat them and then also destroy their Ghost before they can respawn. It’s straightforward enough and won’t require anything special. Just put them down, and then a chest will spawn for you. Opening the chest will give you something called Qualichor. Bring this back to Fynch, and you can finally begin the Memory Alembic quest.

RELATED: How to Get Silicon Neuroma in Destiny 2 The Witch Queen

How To Complete Memory Alembic



The steps for Memory Alembic are simple enough: collect enough Qualichor to eventually be able to make Refined Qualichor. This means that you will just be doing the previous steps every day until you have enough Qualichor. Unfortunately, the Hive Lightbearer that you need to take down in order to get Qualichor will only spawn once a day, and each time you pick up Qualichor, it will add 12% to your completion total. This means that it will take you roughly eight days to complete this step, which is annoying.

If you’re lucky, you may be able to come across some Hive Inquisitors — when you fight through all of them, they can unlock some more Qualichor for you as well. This can help speed up the process, but regardless of finding the Inquisitors or not, you will have to be exploring the Throne World every day for a bit.

Just be patient and committed, and eventually you will have all the Qualichor you need to bring back to Fynch. When your return to him, he will give you the Refined Qualichor — but offer no hint on what you are supposed to do with it.

What To Do With Refined Qualichor







The purpose of Refined Qualichor is to open a special chest that spawns when you beat the Hive Inquisitors. So, get back out there and roam the Patrol Zones until you come across these glowing enemies. Once again, fight your way through their numbers, and when they have all been wiped out, the chest will spawn. Open the chest to net yourself some Throne World drops and gear, as well completing the Executioner’s Hoard Triumph.

NEXT: Destiny 2: How To Get New Monte Carlo Catalyst