Tecno: Tecno Camon 20 Avocado Art Edition launched at Rs 15,999

Tecno Camon 20 Avocado Art Edition

: Price and availability

Tecno Camon 20 Avocado Art Edition: Key specs

Chinese smartphone maker Tecno launched the Camon 20 series in May. The lineup includes two smartphones — Tecno Camon 20 and Camon 20 Pro 5G. The company has now expanded the smartphone lineup with a variant, the Avocado Art Edition . The new limited edition model offers similar specs and pricing. This special edition smartphone also features a fusion of textures, graffiti and a leather finish in green colour.Speaking at the launch, Arijeet Talapatra , CEO of Tecno Mobile , said,The phone is available at Rs 15,999. Customers can also avail of an EMI plan for Rs 30 per day at their nearest retail outlet and on Amazon.Tecno Camon 20 Avocado Art Edition sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ Dot-in AMOLED display that supports an in-display fingerprint sensor and 1080*2400 resolution. The smartphone also boasts a Ring Flash and a Dual Matrix camera design along with a leather finish filled with embossed graffiti.

For optics, the smartphone has a 32MP AI selfie camera, an 80.6-degree view angle and a dual flashlight system. The smartphone also has a 64MP triple rear camera that features an RGBW sensor and a quad-ring flashlight setup.