Com2uS Announces Strikers 1945: RE Coming To Mobile

Posted in: Com2uS, Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: Mobile, Strikers 1945: RE

Com2uS have taken one of the iconic arcade top-down titles and turned it into a mobile title, as Strikers 1945: RE will come out next month.

Com2uS has a bit of a retro surprise today as they revealed Strikers 1945: RE, a modern-day mobile take on a classic arcade franchise. The team has basically taken the best elements of the Strikers series and turned it into a new top-down arcade remake for mobile devices. With the new caveat that they have new mechanics to make it modernized as you can improve your plane, select different maps to fight on, fight in a new Challenge mode to unlock content, and so much more. We have more info on the game below, as you can pre-order it for both iOS and Android, with the official launch happening in September.

“Strikers 1945: RE brings the fun of the arcade to mobile alongside improved graphics, challenges, daily missions, and more. Players can improve their digital flight skills by earning special Attack and Support skills to utilize throughout the game, alongside the upgraded Challenge mode, which allows players to unlock even greater battles. Daily missions encourage players to earn additional Coins while strengthening their evasive maneuvers as they attempt to hide from the enemy. With this elevated gameplay, experience an upgraded arsenal of beloved Strikers 1945 III aircrafts as players let loose their well-earned strategy in order to defeat the enemy. Soar through the skies with completely customizable skills while experiencing this nostalgic experience. Players can also clear the stages by using the level-up system where they can choose their own skills with the EXP earned as well as aim to upgrade their aircraft and components.”

“Strikers 1945: RE holds the fun of simple video gameplay as well as making progress,” commented Jihoon Han, Head of Game Business Group. “We will do our best to inform our global users of the return of the legendary shooter game and further introduce more diverse genres of games.”

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!