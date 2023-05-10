Confirmation (Temporarily) of Filming Dates and Locations for Season 3 of Reacher.

We have a better idea of when & where Amazon’s Alan Ritchson-starring Reacher will be filming its third season – at least for now…

Okay, so we have what would normally be huge news regarding Amazon’s Prime Video and writer & showrunner Nick Santora‘s Alan Ritchson-starring Reacher. In this week’s Production List update, filming on a third season is listed as running from June 19th to November 22 and taking place with our neighbors to the north (Toronto & Halifax, to be specific). Okay, not this is where it goes from being “huge news” to “very complicated news” because we’re in the middle of a writers’ strike that sees the Writers Guild of America (WGA) fighting the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) to guarantee writers the respect, compensation & job security that they deserve. So those dates can best be described as being up in the air right now so take them with a ten-ton grain of salt – but for now, here’s a look (as we keep our fingers, toes & various other body parts crossed that AMPTP sees the error of its ways before any additional damage is done):









A Look at What We Know About Amazon’s Reacher Season 2

Based on bestselling author Lee Child‘s 11th book in the series (Bad Luck and Trouble), Reacher sets out to find answers (and a lot of revenge) when members of his old military unit turn up dead. Serinda Swan (Coroner), Ferdinand Kingsley (The Sandman), and Robert Patrick (Peacemaker) have joined the cast as series regulars for the second season. In addition, Domenick Lombardozzi (Magnum P.I.), Luke Bilyk (DeGrassi: The Next Generation), Dean McKenzie (Shooter), Edsson Morales (Black Summer), Andres Collantes (Two Sentence Horror Stories), Shannon Kook-Chun (The 100), Ty Victor Olsson (Supernatural), Josh Blacker (See), and Al Sapienza (Coroner) are set to guest star. Maria Sten will return as Frances Neagley, with Shaun Sipos playing David O’Donnell. Now here’s a look back at Ritchson’s Instagram post announcing the start of filming for the second season:

Swan’s Karla Dixon served with Reacher in the Army’s unit of Special Investigators. She’s an extremely intelligent private investigator who has no problem holding her own in a fight against men much larger than she is. Kingsley’s A.M. is what Homeland Security calls a “ghost;” he operates under a number of aliases and can pass for any nationality. Money is his only motivation, and he’ll work for the highest bidder. Patrick’s Shane Langston is a streetwise former NYPD detective with a questionable track record who is now head of security for a private defense contractor. Lombardozzi’s Guy Russo is a tough NYPD detective who’s investigating a case that involves several of Reacher’s former Army cohorts. Olsson’s Saropian is a brutal professional hitman who is charged with following members of Reacher’s old elite military squad. Blacker’s Hortense Fields is Lieutenant Colonel in the Army who oversees Reacher’s Elite 110th – Special Investigator’s Unit. Sapienza’s Marsh is a formidable lieutenant with the NYPD.

As previously reported, the rest of Reacher’s former Special Investigator Task Force includes Bilyk as Calvin Franz, McKenzie as Stan Lowery, Morales as Manuel Orozco, Collantes as Jorge Sanchez, and Kook-Chun as Tony Swan. The series is produced by Amazon Studios, Skydance Television & Paramount TV Studios, with Child also serving as an executive producer with showrunner Nick Santora. In addition to Santora and Child, the series is executive produced by Don Granger, Scott Sullivan, and Adam Higgs, with David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Bill Bost for Skydance.

