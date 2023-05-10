“AI-powered Wearable Technology by Humane Demonstrated in TED Talk”

TL;DR Humane cofounder Imran Chaudhri showed off a demo of a projector-based wearable while at a TED Talk.

The wearable is capable of sending and receiving calls, language translation, and more.

The wearable is a standalone product that doesn’t need to be paired with other devices.

Update, May 9, 2023 (2:13 PM ET): This article has been updated to include the full video of the TED Talk where Imran Chaudhri demos Humane’s projector-based wearable.

Original, April 21, 2023 (1:51 PM ET): You may have never heard of Humane, and there’s a good reason for that. Most of the company’s work is shrouded in mystery. But one of Humane’s cofounders just showed off an AI wearable that’s a lot like a wearable form of ChatGPT.

Humane is an AI startup founded by ex-Apple veterans Imran Chaudhri and Bethany Bongiorno. As mentioned earlier, its work has stayed mostly in the shadows. But we got our first look at one of its in-development projects during a recent TED Talk.

During the TED Talk — not scheduled to be available until April 22 — Chaudhri reveals a device sitting in his jacket pocket to the audience. The device is an AI-powered wearable that doesn’t require a connection to other devices. In tweets provided by Inverse‘s Raymond Wong, we get a glimpse at what the gadget is capable of.