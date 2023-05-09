Renowned Horror Writer Stephen King’s Latest Adaptation Secures a Highly Successful Producer for Film Adaptation

Image via Paramount

It’s undoubtedly become a scorching trend in modern-day horror for filmmakers and producers to wrap their fingers around a bestselling Stephen King novel. In doing so, those said filmmakers utilize the source material and turn their attention towards crafting a jaw-dropping King adaptation. Luckily for horror fans, King’s newest venture, The Monkey, has already secured a top-notch creative mind at the helm — and that would be James Wan.

As per Deadline, Wan unfortunately won’t be directing the upcoming horror flick, although he has thankfully signed on to produce. Of course, producing horror movies has been a common occurrence for Wan as of late, 2021’s Malignant serving as his most recent directing project. And as horror fans are incredibly aware of, Wan has created unforgettable greatness in the past with Saw, Insidious, and The Conjuring universe.

Image via Warner Bros.

But regardless of which creative chair Wan will be sat in, there’s no denying that one of the most brilliant minds in horror will add a special flair and elegance to the upcoming project. And with the story revolving around two brothers who discover an ominous toy monkey in their father’s attic, it’s already safe to say that the bone-chilling premise will leave a memorable impression on the genre.

With this announcement being made just a few short weeks before King’s The Boogeyman arrives in theaters, it’s worth noting that the acclaimed author’s success is only destined to shoot up from here — as if he wasn’t already commonly referred to as the “godfather of horror.”