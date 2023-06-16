‘Argylle’, an Espionage Thriller Starring Henry Cavill, Schedules 2024 Release

Henry Cavill, known for his roles as Superman and Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher, is embarking on a new adventure as a globe-trotting spy. Matthew Vaughn’s highly anticipated spy action thriller, Argylle, has announced its release date for next year in partnership with Universal Pictures and Apple TV+. The film, which draws inspiration from 1980s action thrillers like Die Hard and Lethal Weapon, was announced in June 2021.

Based on an upcoming novel by first-time author Elly Conway, Argylle has been adapted for the screen by Jason Fuchs, known for his work on Ice Age: Continental Drift and Wonder Woman. The movie follows Cavill’s character, Argylle, a spy suffering from amnesia who is tricked into believing he is a bestselling spy novelist. As his memories and deadly skills resurface, he embarks on a thrilling adventure across the US, London, and other exotic locations to seek revenge against the shadowy organization he used to work for, the Division.

Who’s in the Cast of Argylle?

Planned as a trilogy, Argylle boasts an impressive cast fit for a spy adventure. Pop sensation Dua Lipa will make her acting debut opposite Cavill after starring in the upcoming film Barbie. The three-time Grammy winner has also contributed to the film’s title track and score. Joining them are Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Rockwell, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O’Hara, John Cena, Ariana DeBose, and Samuel L. Jackson.

Apple, following its success with award-winning films such as CODA and The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, seems to be establishing itself as a force in the film industry with Argylle. Netflix, on the other hand, is pursuing a similar path with Gal Gadot-led Heart of Stone and Russo’s The Gray Man. The spy genre has enduring appeal and when executed effectively, can garner immense success and longevity.

In addition to directing, Vaughn produces the film alongside his frequent collaborators Adam Bohling and David Reid, as well as Jason Fuchs and Cloudy Productions. Executive producers include Zygi Kamasa, Carlos Peres, Claudia Vaughn, and Adam Fishbach. Argylle will hit theaters worldwide on February 2, 2024, before becoming available for streaming on Apple TV+.

For more information about this upcoming film, continue reading below.