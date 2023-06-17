Can Apple TV+ Be the Latest Hub for Prestige Entertainment?

When Apple TV+ was initially announced back in 2017, many viewed it as just another money-making scheme from a tech giant, joining the ranks of Facebook and Amazon in the streaming service arena. However, the landscape has drastically changed since then. Disney+ is struggling with fatigue among fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Star Wars, as both franchises are underperforming in both streaming and box office numbers. HBO Max, with its extensive library of Turner Classic movies and beloved Warner Bros. franchises like Harry Potter, Sherlock Holmes, The Matrix, Lord of the Rings, and DC films, seemed poised to dominate the streaming wars. However, due to the AT&T acquisition of Warner Bros., followed by the Discovery merger, it became a chaotic mess. Completed films such as Batgirl and Scoob 2 were pulled from release for tax purposes, and the entire DC empire underwent significant changes behind the scenes. Needless to say, no one believes HBO Max can replace Netflix or Disney+ in the streaming market.

And then came Apple TV+. While Peacock and Paramount+ tried to entice viewers with their existing Universal and Paramount Studios libraries, Apple TV+ started from scratch. In 2019, it launched with a lineup of underwhelming series like Dickinson, The Morning Show, See, Servant, Truth Be Told, and For All Mankind. Despite the star power behind these projects, they failed to make a big impact with audiences. The Morning Show, featuring Jennifer Aniston and Steve Carell, and Reese Witherspoon’s first TV show, garnered some attention, but overall, Apple TV+ was not the success they had hoped for. So how did they evolve from an unknown entity to a streaming service worth subscribing to?

It all began with the debut of Ted Lasso on Apple TV+ in 2020. At a time when sitcoms were lacking, this Jason Sudeikis-led comedy stood out. It brought back a feel-good, cheery tone that was missing from our screens, and the talented cast won over audiences worldwide. Since then, Apple TV+ has consistently delivered high-quality series. While their shows may not have the same level of pop culture impact as Stranger Things or Bird Box, they have gained a reputation for excellence. Even their misses, like the sci-fi series Foundation based on Isaac Asimov’s books, are well-produced and showcase an impressive cast. Apple TV+ is also home to top-notch documentaries and award-winning films, further diversifying their content offerings.

One of Apple TV+’s strengths is its commitment to showcasing strong female voices. From feminist anthology series like Roar, featuring Nicole Kidman, Issa Rae, and Alison Brie, to female-led shows like The Last Thing He Told Me and Shining Girls, they offer something for various audience demographics. This has made Apple a desirable partner for actresses like Rose Byrne and Patricia Arquette, who have both worked on successful series for the platform. Additionally, their sci-fi horror series Severance, which has drawn comparisons to shows like Black Mirror and Westworld, has earned critical acclaim and exemplifies the quality content Apple TV+ is capable of producing.

Looking ahead, Apple TV+’s future appears bright. They continue to attract A-list talent like Harrison Ford, Amanda Seyfried, Tom Holland, Brie Larson, and Idris Elba, who have all signed on for upcoming projects. Directors Martin Scorsese and Ridley Scott have first-look deals with Apple TV+, adding even more prestige to the service. With an emphasis on creator-driven storytelling and a focus on quality over quantity, Apple TV+ sets itself apart from competitors like Netflix, Disney+, and HBO Max. While they may have a smaller content library, they are taking risks and positioning themselves as the go-to platform for top-tier entertainment.





