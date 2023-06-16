China Expresses Opposition to EU’s Huawei Ban, ZTE Advocates for Fair Treatment

China has strongly opposed the ban on Huawei imposed by some EU countries, stating that the European Commission lacks both legal grounds and factual evidence to prohibit the Chinese telecom giant. ZTE, another Chinese company targeted by EU industry chief Thierry Breton as a high-risk vendor, has also criticized the ban on its equipment in the Commission’s network and EU countries.

Breton has urged more EU nations to join the 10 that have already restricted or banned Huawei and ZTE from their 5G telecoms networks, citing potential risks to collective security within the bloc. Furthermore, he has announced that both companies will be barred from participating in EU-funded projects.

Huawei has expressed its dissatisfaction with the ban, arguing that it is not based on a verified, transparent, objective, and technical assessment of 5G networks. The company’s spokesperson emphasized that singling out a specific entity as a high-risk vendor without any legal basis contradicts the principles of free trade.

Similarly, ZTE has called for fair and objective treatment from regulators and legislators, just like any other vendor. The company welcomes external assessments and scrutiny of its products by regulatory bodies and technical supervisory agencies at any given time.

While some countries, including Germany, have been slow to implement the EU’s security measures for 5G networks, which were agreed upon three years ago, concerns about possible sabotage or espionage have led to hesitation in fully embracing the use of “high-risk vendors” like Huawei. Many European telecom operators have been utilizing Huawei equipment due to their affordability and reliability, making it challenging for companies to opt for more expensive alternatives.

