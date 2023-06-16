Streaming Date for “Evil Dead Rise” Announced on Max

Warner Bros. has officially announced that the highly anticipated horror film “Evil Dead Rise” will be available for streaming on their platform, Max, starting on June 23. Directed by the talented Lee Cronin, the film was originally intended for a theatrical release in April but will now make its way to Max.

“Evil Dead Rise” is the fifth installment in the popular “Evil Dead” series created by Sam Raimi. This time, the story follows two estranged sisters, Beth (played by Lily Sullivan) and Ellie (played by Alyssa Sutherland), whose reunion is abruptly disrupted by the emergence of flesh-possessing demons. As they face this harrowing nightmare, the sisters find themselves in a primal battle for survival, facing the darkest and most terrifying version of family.

Unlike its predecessors, which mainly took place in wooded areas, “Evil Dead Rise” takes the series into an urban setting. The film also features the talented cast members Morgan Davies, Gabrielle Echols, and Nell Fisher.

The release of “Evil Dead Rise” on Max signifies its intended destination, as it was originally announced to be a part of Warner Bros.’ streaming platform, then known as HBO Max. The film generated much excitement, with executive producer Sam Raimi personally selecting Lee Cronin to helm the project. The positive feedback from test screenings and the introduction of a never-before-seen urban setting influenced the studio’s decision to switch to a theatrical release. Following its world premiere at South by Southwest, “Evil Dead Rise” hit theaters on April 23, 2023.

Furthermore, “Evil Dead Rise” has performed exceptionally well at the box office. Despite having a reported budget of around $20 million, the film has grossed an impressive $146 million worldwide, with $67 million from domestic screenings and $78 million from international markets. This makes it the highest-grossing film in the “Evil Dead” series, surpassing the previous record set by 2013’s “Evil Dead” with a total gross of $97 million. Additionally, fans who do not have access to Max will soon have the opportunity to purchase the film on 4K UHD Combo Pack, Blu-ray Combo Pack, or DVD starting on June 27.

The success of “Evil Dead Rise” has sparked discussions about the franchise’s future. Bruce Campbell, who serves as both an executive producer and a key figure in the previous installments, has hinted at the possibility of more films in the works. Moreover, plans for an animated revival of the beloved TV series “Ash vs. Evil Dead” are also underway. It seems that fans can look forward to a wealth of “Evil Dead” content in the near future.

To learn more about the film, Collider conducted an interview with director Lee Cronin, which can be viewed below.

In conclusion, the release of “Evil Dead Rise” on Warner Bros.’ streaming service Max marks a significant milestone for the horror franchise. With its unique urban setting and captivating storyline, the film has garnered both critical acclaim and commercial success. Fans can continue to indulge in the terrifying world of “Evil Dead” with the promise of future projects and an animated revival on the horizon.





