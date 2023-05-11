Best Characters in Honkai Star Rail Tier List of May 2023

Are you in search of a Honkai Star Rail tier list? It can be difficult to determine which Star Rail characters are the best, especially with the game only recently launching and with the possibility of future balancing and changes to the gacha mechanics. However, there are already frontrunners that have emerged as favourites among the growing community. The main purpose of a Honkai Star Rail tier list is to rank your pulls against the consensus of the community. This includes determining which characters are the best overall, which ones excel against bosses, and which are great for farming materials. As new banners are expected to arrive in the future, like in Genshin Impact, players can redeem Honkai Star Rail codes to receive free pulls. Be sure to browse our Honkai Star Rail review to understand why we believe it’s one of the top gacha games out there. Without further ado, here are our expert tier list rankings for the top Honkai Star Rail characters right now:

Honkai Star Rail tier list:

Tier Characters

S Seele, Jing Yuan, Bronya, Bailu

A Trailblazer, Tingyun, Welt, Natasha

B Gepard, Clara, Pela, Asta

C March 7th, Dan Heng, Serval, Herta, Sampo

D Hook, Qingque

Use the above tier list to create the optimal Honkai Star Rail team for you. Once you’ve selected a character, choose three others that complement their skills. If that character specialises in DPS, pick crew members who enable them to do the most damage possible. Though these rankings might change as more players get their hands on the game, we’ll continue to update this list with the latest information, not just for the launch period, but for every Honkai Star Rail banner that comes out.

Honkai Star Rail DPS tier list:

The best Honkai Star Rail DPS characters focus on dealing as much damage as possible in the shortest amount of time.

Tier Characters

S Seele, Sushang

A Himeko, Clara, Yanqing, Jing Yuan

B Dan Heng, Hook, Sampo

C Serval, Trailblazer (Physical)

D Arlan, Qinque, Herta

Honkai Star Rail offers a good number of strong DPS picks at launch. Some perform better against a single target, while others can sweep attacks that strike multiple enemies at once. Seele and Sushang are the strongest for single-target DPS, while Himeko and Clara are the best for multiple targets. Dan Heng deserves an honorary mention for doing excellent single-target DPS and being a free character. Those lucky to get Serval through pre-registration or the gacha will acquire a potent lightning-element character that does significant DPS to all enemies.

Honkai Star Rail Support tier list:

The best Honkai Star Rail Support characters focus on aiding party members with buffs, enabling them to inflict as much damage as possible to enemies.

Tier Characters

S Bronya, Tingyun

A Pela, Welt

B Asta

Bronya’s abilities are incredibly helpful as she can dispel debuffs from allies or boost attack and critical damage stats for all allies. Tingyun’s abilities are not applied to all allies, but they are powerful enough for the single target to use their special abilities more regularly or deal additional lightning damage on top of a buff to their attack stat. Pela can help support allies by crippling enemies with her abilities, which includes buff removal. Welt focuses on stat-based defense by reducing attack and speed stats. Although Asta’s buffs are not as good as the others, she is a free character.

Honkai Star Rail Tank tier list:

The best Honkai Star Rail Tank characters specialize in absorbing as much damage as possible or keeping allies healthy while the rest of the party fights the enemy.

Tier Characters

S Bailu, Trailblazer (Fire)

A Gepard, March 7th

B Natasha

Bailu’s healing ability is much better than Natasha’s, but both characters will keep your team healthy. Though Trailblazer (Fire) is more suited for tanking damage than preventing it, she can at least take the heat off the rest of your party. Gepard and March 7th fulfill similar roles. March 7th’s shielding ability is handy for two-turn moves that do significant damage, while Gepard prefers to target everyone.

Best Honkai Star Rail characters:

Seele:

Seele can deal extraordinary single-target quantum damage, which is impressive on its own. However, her Resurgence talent steals the show and places her near the top of the Honkai Star Rail tier list. Defeating an enemy grants Seele an extra action with an increased damage buff. As a result, Seele is exceptional at tearing through waves of enemies in a short time, especially when paired with the speed bonus granted by her skill. Seele’s additional actions quickly replenish your skill points so that you can maximise the performance of your other characters when Seele slides back into rotation.

Bailu:

If you’re in search of a reliable healer, Bailu is the one for you. As the only character on the Honkai Star Rail tier list capable of reviving teammates in combat through her talent, which is triggered passively, she surpasses the healing capabilities of Natasha. Besides replenishing your characters’ existing health pools, Bailu can also extend them, with an overheal effect that offers the equivalent protection of a shield. If you need a support unit to keep everyone on their feet, Bailu is an excellent option.

Tingyun:

Tingyun is among the best four-star characters in Honkai Star Rail, offering an incredible amount of support to a team. Her skill confers an attack boost upon a single target by applying the percentage of her attack stat to an ally, with her ultimate replenishing the energy of your chosen character. This is a boon when pairing her with characters like Gepard, whose defining ability is attached to their ultimate. Additionally, Tingyun also has a powerful technique that enables her to replenish her energy outside of combat. Tingyun is an outstanding unit when crafting a team around a single character like Seele, but you might find someone who can deal out more damage than she can buff.

Gepard:

Gepard isn’t only a stalwart knight of the Silvermane Guard, but a dependable defensive unit on the Honkai Star Rail tier list, capable of providing shields to all characters via his ultimate. However, his primary drawback is that his ability is tied to his ultimate, with his value relying on your energy replenishment. Although Tingyun’s support can help mitigate this problem, some players might need to sacrifice their damage-dealers to manage their skill points. Nonetheless, Gepard can revive himself once per battle, making him a robust unit.

Serval:

It’s difficult to place Serval on this Honkai Star Rail tier list since her performance heavily depends on the enemy encounter, team composition, and Light Cones you are using with her. Serval performs best against robots, which makes her exceptionally useful at the game’s beginning. However, her value diminishes when pitted against anything that isn’t weak to electricity. Her splash damage is undeniably useful when picking off additional enemies.





