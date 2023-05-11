The new Pixel Tablet from Google is a home-oriented slate priced at $500.

Google has announced the Pixel Tablet, which is available for pre-order from May 10th and will ship on June 20th. Priced at $499, the 11-inch Android tablet features an aluminum frame with a nanotexture coating. It has four speakers, three microphones for video calls and two cameras. It comes in white, dark green and light pink options and has even bezels all around its 2560 x 1600 pixel LCD display. Bundled with a magnetic speaker dock, the device is aimed at users who want a more immersive video or gaming experience. The Pixel Tablet runs on Android 13, and paid pre-orders include free upgrades to Android 14 when available. Google is offering five years of security updates but only three years of OS updates.





