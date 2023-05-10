Apology Issued by Respawn Regarding Performance Issues in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor on PC

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor was released on April 28 for PC and current-gen consoles. However, the PC version received negative reviews on Steam due to poor performance, causing choppy framerates even in less-populated interior segments (which Gadgets 360 can confirm). Despite the day-one patch making cutscenes smoother, the game still could not maintain a consistent 60 fps even on the lowest settings. Developer Respawn Entertainment has issued an apology, promising to monitor performance across all platforms and release patches in due time. Even the PS5 and Xbox Series S/X versions have performance issues, but not as severe as the PC version.

“We are aware that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor isn’t performing to our standards for a percentage of our PC players, in particular those with high-end machines or certain specific configurations,” reads the tweet. While the response is apologetic, it implies that the issue is due to how players have set up their machines, which is compounded by the game being delayed for six weeks to ensure polish at launch.

Respawn Entertainment is focusing on fixing the issues but warns that significant testing is required, so the updates don’t introduce new problems. The game’s DRM has also reportedly caused issues for PC players, locking them out of the game. The PS5 version also experiences lag and has a faulty HDR system. The Last of Us Part I is another example of a broken PC port, which was improved after developer Naughty Dog released patches and hotfixes. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is now available for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X.

