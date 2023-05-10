First ‘Classified’ Image Shows Aaron Eckhart Surveying His Target

The first images are out for the Aaron Eckhart-led action thriller Classified. Per Deadline, principal photography for the film has wrapped in Malta, and it’s now bound for Cannes in an attempt to find a home. Eckhart is dressed to kill in the first shot available to the public, donning a black coat and a sniper rifle as he aims down at his next target. The film is being described as a marriage of international espionage and a classic father-daughter relationship tale.





Based on a screenplay by Bob DeRosa, who helped pen the Katherine Heigl and Ashton Kutcher-led Killers, Classified stars Eckhart as a professional CIA hitman who for two decades has gotten orders in secret through the classified ads of the newspaper. He begins to question everything when his long-lost daughter, a UK M16 analyst, locates him and reveals that his boss who would’ve been giving him contracts has been dead for years and the division he worked for has since folded. Eckhart’s assassin has been killing the wrong people for the wrong person and the two team up to figure out who’s behind the orders.

COLLIDER VIDEO OF THE DAYSCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Classified sounds like the perfect story for Eckhart who has been a fixture of the action thriller genre for years now. The Dark Knight star featured prominently in both Olympus Has Fallen and its sequel across the pond, London Has Fallen, and he’s also set for another high-profile espionage thriller with Renny Harlin‘s The Bricklayer. Here, he’ll share the screen with Abigail Breslin, who’ll play his daughter, as well as Tim Roth.