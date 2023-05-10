Batman Backers with Poor Memory Propose a Failed Star for DC Universe

via Lionsgate

Despite his previous comic book movie failures, Ryan Reynolds has proven that success can still be achieved in the genre with the multi-billion dollar Deadpool franchise. This means that even if someone suffers one major flop, the industry is oftentimes still willing to give them another chance. However, the latest fan-casting for DCU’s The Brave and the Bold is questionable, to say the least.

Although we don’t yet know what to expect from the next Batman reboot, aside from the fact that James Gunn is set to lead the creative charge, fans have been speculating about who should play the Caped Crusader. While there have been some great suggestions, there have also been some terrible ones – and the possibility of Gabriel Macht taking on the role, as suggested on Reddit, raises many eyebrows.

Firstly, at 51, he is older than Ben Affleck, and it looks like the next Bruce Wayne will still not be quite middle-aged, but old enough to be a teenager’s father. Then, there’s the fact that Macht played the lead in The Spirit, which is easily one of the most forgotten superhero films of recent years, and for good reason.

Frank Miller is undoubtedly a legendary comic book writer, but his track record for directing live-action adaptations is far from perfect. His take on the pulp favorite, which had a $60 million budget, took in less than $40 million at the box office and received a dismal 14% on Rotten Tomatoes. It was then almost immediately forgotten.

This isn’t to say that Macht couldn’t do an excellent job as the Caped Crusader in The Brave and the Bold, but this suggestion is one that’s best left on the shelf.