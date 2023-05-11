Amazon Prime Video Announces July 28 Release Date for Good Omens Season 2

The Good Omens fantasy comedy series’ second season is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on July 28th. Originally based on Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman’s international bestselling novel ‘Good Omens: The Nice and Accurate Prophecies of Agnes Nutter, Witch,’ the British show will feature lead actors Michael Sheen and David Tennant as angel Aziraphale and demon Crowley, respectively, throughout the six-episode season.

Good Omens’ official Twitter page shared the release date on Wednesday night, stating, “And on the 10th of May, we were given a date for season 2, and it is ineffably good. Good Omens returns July 28th on @PrimeVideo.’

Reporting on the new season, Prime Video said that it explores storylines beyond the original source material, shedding light on the unlikely friendship between Aziraphale, a pedantic angel and rare book dealer, and the fast-living demon Crowley. As the official synopsis reads, “Having been on Earth since The Beginning, and with the Apocalypse thwarted, Aziraphale and Crowley are getting back to easy living amongst mortals in London’s Soho when an unexpected messenger presents a surprising mystery.”

Also reprising roles in the second season are Jon Hamm as archangel Gabriel, Doon Mackichan as archangel Michael, and Gloria Obianyo as archangel Uriel. Miranda Richardson, Maggie Service, and Nina Sosanya will return with new roles. Newcomers Liz Carr, Quelin Sepulveda, and Shelley Conn will also join the series.

The co-showrunner of the show, Neil Gaiman, will continue as the executive producer alongside executive producer Douglas Mackinnon, who will also direct all six episodes of the upcoming second season. The show is a joint production between Amazon Studios, BBC Studios Productions, The Blank Corporation, and Narrativia.

