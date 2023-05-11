Fresh Teaser for the 60th Anniversary of ‘Doctor Who’ Is Unveiled

As we approach the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who in November, BBC has released more teasers about David Tennant’s return as the Time Lord and the new villain portrayed by Neil Patrick Harris. However, the latest sneak peek fails to answer any questions. In other sci-fi news, social media users speculate that Avatar: The Way of Water might ruin the experience of watching The Little Mermaid and Aquaman 2, Andor showrunner Tony Gilroy announces a production shutdown in support of the Writers Guild strike, and a Christopher Nolan collaborator confesses he would have made a terrible Batman. Meanwhile, Doctor Who has released more photos featuring Ncuti Gatwa, Jonathan Groff, and Millie Gibson in costume during an 18th century episode, and Star Wars’ Andor joins Hollywood’s solidarity effort with the writers. James Cameron’s Avatar sequel might have failed to live up to the hype, but it still set a high standard for visual effects that could overshadow other upcoming movies.





