The anticipated launch of Pokemon TCG Live is scheduled for June.

Pokemon TCG Online’s days are numbered, with Pokemon TCG Live set to replace it in June.

Initially announced in 2021, Pokemon TCG Live suffered multiple delays, but it has finally been confirmed for release on June 8th for mobile and PC. In conjunction with this announcement, it was announced that Pokemon TCG Online will be discontinued on June 5th.

If you are a digital TCG player concerned about losing your card collection, rest assured that both Pokemon TCG Online and Pokemon TCG Live use the same login details for the Pokemon Trainer Club. According to the official Pokemon website, any collection data associated with the trainer’s account will be transferred automatically during the first login to Pokemon TCG Live. There is no time limit for this transfer, so no need to panic and rush to do so upon game launch.

According to a press release, Pokemon TCG Live offers various gameplay modes, daily quests, customizable avatars and accessories, and classic activities like deck building and battling friends, making it accessibly fun for both novice and experienced players.

While there are a few minor differences between the two games, the biggest change is that digital packs only provide five cards each, and there is a limit to how many identical cards a player can own. Any extra copies are transformed into crafting materials to make cards you do not possess.

Pokemon TCG Live releases on June 8th for Android, iOS, and PC.