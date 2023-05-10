After four years in early access, Darkest Dungeon 2 version 1.0 is officially released on PC.

Red Hook Studios announced today (May 9) that Darkest Dungeon 2 version 1.0 is now available, after four years of early access.

The rogue-lite turn-based game is live on Steam and Epic Games, and players can transfer their Epic Game Store saves automatically to Steam.

The official release includes five campaigns, with each one including a unique boss and mechanics. The game also features 12 heroes, with five-part backstories and interactive chapters for each character, excluding the Bounty Hunter.

Players will explore four major regions and collect 10 different companion pets, each with unique properties. The game also includes modifiers to adjust the difficulty, and The Altar of Hope progression hub for strategic and cosmetic unlocks.

“Darkest Dungeon 2 delivers a fresh experience but challenges new and returning players alike,” said Chris Bourassa and Tyler Sigman, co-Founders of Red Hook Studios.

The game launched in early access in October 2021.

