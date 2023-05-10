Real-time COVID Detection: A New Breathalyzer for Disease with Potential to Identify Cancer and Lung Diseases.

Qizhong Liang, a PhD candidate in JILA and the Department of Physics at the University of Colorado Boulder, has demonstrated how the laser-based breathalyzer works in the Ye lab at JILA, which could be shrunk down for “on-the-go health monitoring.” A human breath contains over 1,000 distinct molecules with a unique chemical fingerprint or “breathprint,” containing many clues relating to what is happening inside the body. For years, scientists have been trying to harness this information, including using dogs, rats and bees to literally sniff out cancer, diabetes, tuberculosis, etc. Scientists from CU Boulder and the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) have made an important advancement in the pursuit of identifying diseases through exhaled breath, revealing that a new AI-powered laser-based breathalyzer can detect COVID-19 in real-time with exceptional accuracy.





