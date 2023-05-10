Design and Colour Options of Moto Razr 40 exposed in Leaked Press Images before Launch

Motorola Razr 40 official press images have leaked online. The foldable smartphone from Motorola is rumoured to launch alongside the Moto Razr 40 Ultra later this year. Motorola has teased the launch of its upcoming foldable phone, but the launch date is still under wraps. While the Razr 40 Ultra is rumoured to feature a bigger cover display, the Motorola Razr 40 is said to have a smaller outer screen. A new report has now leaked the colour options and the design of the Moto Razr 40. The smartphone was previously rumoured to launch as the Motorola Razr Lite 2023, design renders of which had also leaked recently.

However, a new report by MySmartPrice, citing industry sources, claims that the foldable phone will launch as the Moto Razr 40. The images shared by the publication further suggest that the Motorola Razr 40 could sport a vegan leather back panel. The foldable phone is said to launch in Purple, Cream, and Olive Green colour options.

The rear panel on the Moto Razr 40 is seen to have a tiny cover display for checking notifications, weather, incoming calls, switching between songs, etc. It will also offer some customisation options for the layout of icons and notifications on the cover display.

Unfortunately, the report did not hint at the screen size, but based on the images, it looks like the Moto Razr 40’s cover display will be more or less similar to the 1.9-inch display of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 (Review).

Furthermore, the images suggest that the metal hinge has a glossy finish. On the inside, a hole-punch cutout at the top centre of the foldable display is visible. The bezels, although symmetrical, seem to be noticeable. The metal frame appears to have the volume and power buttons on the right side, whereas a USB Type-C port and the primary speaker grille are seen at the bottom.

The Moto Razr 40 is seen with a dual-camera setup on the back. The report did not hint at any details about the camera hardware or any other specifications of the upcoming Motorola foldable.

