“You’re Never Too Old For Video Games” – New Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Advertisement

Nintendo Australia has released a new advert for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom aimed at middle-aged fans. The advert is a reminder that you’re never too old to enjoy video games, no matter how much you may feel your age. The game allows you to bonk a Bokoblin on the head with a big rock tied to a stick, bringing a sense of adventure and color to the most mundane daily activities, like riding a bus.

Although middle-aged gamers might have the real buying power when it comes to video games, life’s responsibilities can limit the amount of time they have to sink into a new video game. But this trailer is a nice reminder that video games can still inject excitement and joy into daily routines.

For a more dazzling preview of what to expect from Tears of the Kingdom, check out this trailer that emphasizes cinematic action and rousing orchestral sounds. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom launches on May 11 for Nintendo Switch, and this guide can help you determine exactly when the game will unlock if you opt for digital download. Preloading is also available now for those who preordered the game digitally, and it’s an easy 16GB download. Copies of the game have already started circulating, so for those looking to avoid spoilers, now may be a good time to mute keywords to avoid having former Nintendo boss Reggie Fils-Aimé hunt you down.