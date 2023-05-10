Abominable Staffing Practices for Writers Indignate George R.R. Martin

As the writers’ strike continues into its second week, it’s crucial to hear from TV and film industry veterans to understand the extent of the issue in the entertainment world and why writers’ demands have become more pressing than ever before. The creator and producer of Game of Thrones, George R.R. Martin, has been vocal in his support for the strike. In a recent blog post, Martin explained how studios are essentially undermining the chain of production by failing to provide proper employment and support for writers.







Martin uses his official channel, Not a Blog, to provide insights into his experience as a screenwriter. Despite being best known for his novel series A Song of Ice and Fire, which led to the creation of HBO’s Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon, and various spin-offs, Martin has worked as a screenwriter for many years. He got his start on the immensely popular anthology series The Twilight Zone, and was “so green” that he would be invisible against a green screen. Martin argues that new writers must be given a chance to participate during the production of a series to form new and capable professionals.

The Twilight Zone served as a learning ground for Martin, who spent a season and a half there and explains that “no film school in the world” could have taught him as much as he learned on set. However, according to Martin, the current production model has drastically reduced series orders and created “mini-rooms” where new writers are hired to help flesh out a season, write the scripts, and then are let go with no participation or say in any other part of production. Some writers don’t even get invited to sets, and when they do, it’s as an intern with no pay. Martin argues that mini-rooms are “abominations” and their use is “incredibly short-sighted”. One of the WGA’s demands during the strike is that mini-rooms no longer become the norm, and that studios stop treating new and experienced writers as disposable.





You can find Martin’s full blog post on George R.R. Martin’s website. All episodes of Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon are available to stream on Max.



