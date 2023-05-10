‘Wednesday’ on Netflix: A Missed Opportunity for Jenna Ortega and Her Fans, but ‘Beetlejuice 2’ Holds Promise

Images via Netflix / Warner Bros.

Michael Keaton’s beloved character is making a return in the long-awaited sequel, Beetlejuice 2, after a 35 year wait. Jenna Ortega is expected to star alongside him, working with director Tim Burton once again. The project is finally happening after being in development hell.

Fans of Netflix’s incredible reboot of Addams Family went wild over season 1, demanding that Aubrey Plaza be added to season 2. With Ortega being compared to Plaza due to her deadpan performance in Parks & Recreation, many people are hoping that the two will work together in Beetlejuice 2.

Plaza is a fan of Burton’s work and has listed Beetlejuice as one of her favorite films. She has even gone so far as to say that she would like to direct in a similar style to Burton in the future. Since Beetlejuice 2 will be revitalizing the quirky world of the original film, it’s the perfect setting for Plaza to shine.

An idea for the sequel could be to have Plaza’s character be a female version of Beetlejuice, forcing the two characters to team up to stop her. With Plaza’s talent, she would easily be able to pull off the eccentric role.

Who knows if this will happen, but it’s definitely a fun thought!