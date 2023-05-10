Catch the Live Stream of Google I/O 2023: Featuring the Pixel Fold, Pixel 7a, and More!

TL;DR You can watch the Google I/O 2023 keynote in the video stream above.

Google will launch new hardware, including the Pixel Fold, Pixel 7a, and Pixel Tablet.

There could be other secret surprises, perhaps to include a tease of the Pixel 8 series.

Today is the big day! In Mountain View, CA, Google will today launch a slew of new hardware during its annual developer event known as I/O (which stands for “input/output”).

As usual, the company will livestream this event for all to see. You can watch Google I/O 2023 using the YouTube player above. This stream will focus mostly on the keynote event, which is the first (and most important) part of I/O.

During this keynote, we’ll see at least three new pieces of hardware. The coolest will undoubtedly be the Google Pixel Fold, the company’s first foldable phone. This is expected to be a book-style foldable, similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 4. It will be a premium device featuring many of the same hardware/software features as a Pro-level Pixel.

We also expect to see the Google Pixel 7a. This will be a budget-centric phone. It should come with two notable features we’ve never seen in an A-series device before: wireless charging and a 90Hz display refresh rate. Unfortunately, these two new features will likely make the Pixel 7a the most expensive A-series phone yet.

Finally, we are also very certain we’ll see the full launch of the Google Pixel Tablet. Google has been talking about this product since last year’s I/O (watch Google I/O 2022 to catch up). The most notable aspect of the tablet will be its companion dock. When magnetically connected to this dock, the Pixel Tablet will morph into a smart display, with many of the same features as Google’s Nest Hub Max.

We are almost certain these three products will fully launch at I/O. That doesn’t mean they’re the only products we’ll see, though! Google could tease the Pixel 8 series, for example. That’s what it did with the Pixel 7 series at I/O 2022, after all. It also could tease the Pixel Watch 2, of which we have precious few rumors as of right now.