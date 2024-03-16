Virtuix Omni One VR Treadmill Nabs Support for Some Big VR Games

Virtuix, the creator of the Omni One VR treadmill, announced it now has a lineup of 35 games ready for the device’s broader launch later this year, including some big ones.

Omni One was originally pitched in a crowd-based investment campaign in 2020, but is now slated to arrive to customers sometime in Q2 2024, bringing the at-home version of its VR treadmill to non-investor enthusiasts for the first time.

We say ‘at-home’ version and not consumer version because the unit costs $2,595 (plus shipping). This admittedly comes with a fully-inclusive, full-body VR experience thanks to the unit itself in addition to the included Pico 4 Enterprise headset, as well as dedicated game store with titles optimized for Omni One.

Some of the most notable games to pledge support for Virtuix Omni One are AFFECTED: The Manor, Breachers, Compound, Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord, In Death: Unchained, RUINSMAGUS and Wanderer: The Fragments of Fate—meaning you’ll be able to run, shoot and crouch in a way you simply can’t with stick-controlled movement.

Here’s a look at the complete lineup of 35 supported games coming at launch: