Virtuix Omni One VR Treadmill Nabs Support for Some Big VR Games

Virtuix, the creator of the Omni One VR treadmill, announced it now has a lineup of 35 games ready for the device’s broader launch later this year, including some big ones.

Omni One was originally pitched in a crowd-based investment campaign in 2020, but is now slated to arrive to customers sometime in Q2 2024, bringing the at-home version of its VR treadmill to non-investor enthusiasts for the first time.

We say ‘at-home’ version and not consumer version because the unit costs $2,595 (plus shipping). This admittedly comes with a fully-inclusive, full-body VR experience thanks to the unit itself in addition to the included Pico 4 Enterprise headset, as well as dedicated game store with titles optimized for Omni One.

Some of the most notable games to pledge support for Virtuix Omni One are AFFECTED: The Manor, Breachers, Compound, Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord, In Death: Unchained, RUINSMAGUS and Wanderer: The Fragments of Fate—meaning you’ll be able to run, shoot and crouch in a way you simply can’t with stick-controlled movement.

Here’s a look at the complete lineup of 35 supported games coming at launch:

  • AFFECTED: The Manor
  • Ancient Dungeon
  • ARK and ADE
  • Breachers
  • Craft Wars
  • Crimen – Mercenary Tales
  • Compound
  • David Slade Mysteries: Case Files
  • Dead of the Sea
  • Dead Zone
  • Death Horizon: Reloaded
  • Doctor Who: The Edge of Time
  • Darksword: Battle Eternity
  • DYSCHRONIA: Chronos Alternate
  • Elite Force
  • Eolia
  • First Steps
  • Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord
  • Hubris
  • Hunt Together
  • Hyperblast
  • In Death: Unchained
  • Ionia
  • Journey To Foundation
  • Peaky Blinders: The King’s Ransom
  • Primal Hunt
  • RUINSMAGUS
  • The Exorcist: Legion VR
  • The Jade Cipher
  • The Patcher
  • The Secret Pyramid
  • The Twilight Zone VR
  • Titanic: A Space Between
  • TOTALLY BASEBALL!
  • Wanderer: The Fragments of Fate

 

