Virtuix Omni One VR Treadmill Nabs Support for Some Big VR Games

Virtuix, the creator of the Omni One VR treadmill, announced it now has a lineup of 35 games ready for the device’s broader launch later this year, including some big ones.
Omni One was originally pitched in a crowd-based investment campaign in 2020, but is now slated to arrive to customers sometime in Q2 2024, bringing the at-home version of its VR treadmill to non-investor enthusiasts for the first time.
We say ‘at-home’ version and not consumer version because the unit costs $2,595 (plus shipping). This admittedly comes with a fully-inclusive, full-body VR experience thanks to the unit itself in addition to the included Pico 4 Enterprise headset, as well as dedicated game store with titles optimized for Omni One.
Some of the most notable games to pledge support for Virtuix Omni One are AFFECTED: The Manor, Breachers, Compound, Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord, In Death: Unchained, RUINSMAGUS and Wanderer: The Fragments of Fate—meaning you’ll be able to run, shoot and crouch in a way you simply can’t with stick-controlled movement.
Here’s a look at the complete lineup of 35 supported games coming at launch:
- AFFECTED: The Manor
- Ancient Dungeon
- ARK and ADE
- Breachers
- Craft Wars
- Crimen – Mercenary Tales
- Compound
- David Slade Mysteries: Case Files
- Dead of the Sea
- Dead Zone
- Death Horizon: Reloaded
- Doctor Who: The Edge of Time
- Darksword: Battle Eternity
- DYSCHRONIA: Chronos Alternate
- Elite Force
- Eolia
- First Steps
- Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord
- Hubris
- Hunt Together
- Hyperblast
- In Death: Unchained
- Ionia
- Journey To Foundation
- Peaky Blinders: The King’s Ransom
- Primal Hunt
- RUINSMAGUS
- The Exorcist: Legion VR
- The Jade Cipher
- The Patcher
- The Secret Pyramid
- The Twilight Zone VR
- Titanic: A Space Between
- TOTALLY BASEBALL!
- Wanderer: The Fragments of Fate
