New AI track limits system demonstrated

In the round-up: An Italian company has presented a new track limits detection system which uses artificial intelligence to detect if a driver has run wide.

In brief

New AI track limits measure tested

A new system using artificial intelligence to enforce track limits was presented at the Vallelunga circuit in Italy this week.

Italian engineering company Mermec showed off their technology which analyses footage of track action in real-time using circuit’s existing camera networks. Potential infractions are flagged and video excerpts sent to the race director. The President of the Automobile Club of Italy, Angelo Sticchi Damiani, described the system as “excellent, innovative and reliable.”

Mermec Engineering CEO Niccolo Chierroni said “the idea was born from the interaction with the race direction, which then finds itself during the races having to manage many track limit reports, which are often not clearly objectified.” F1 encountered this problem at last year’s Austrian Grand Prix, where 20 track limits penalties were issued, many after the race due to the delay in processing them.

Formula 1 has already begun trials of similar set-ups following a spate of track limits problems during races. An AI system was tested during the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend last year after the FIA revealed the detection loops used previously were not accurate enough.

Appeal against decision to clear Horner

Red Bull’s decision to dismiss a complaint made against team principal Christian Horner is to be challenged.

The woman who brought the allegations against Horner will appear against their decision to reject it, the BBC reports.

Horner has denied the claims made against him. Red Bull Austria announced the grievance had been dismissed last month but disclosed no details of its investigation, which it said was conducted independently and was confidential.

Newgarden enjoying racing again

IndyCar championship leader Josef Newgarden says he’s learned how to enjoy being a racing driver again.

After winning last weekend’s season-opener in St. Petersburg, Newgarden admitted that the demands of being a high-level motorsport driver had become to feel more like work.

“I don’t want to dive into it too aggressively, but yeah, it did start becoming a job,” he said. “This is how I make my living, and it’s how I provide for my family, and I’m showing up – it’s not a gruelling job. Anyone would be lucky to be in the position that I’m in.

“But if you’re fortunate enough to be here and do this, you should enjoy it. It’s a very difficult job at the end of the day, too, because it’s purely results based. It’s hard to be in this type of job or position and know that you’re either here or not here based on your results. You’re either winning or you don’t have your seat. That’s literally how it works. It’s kind of hard to find that enjoyment factor.

I’d always had it. I’d learned how to thrive in the pressure and still enjoy the job, and I think it just slipped away at one point. I was buried with a lot of other things, and I just tried to simplify my life and get back to happiness, and I think I’ve done that in a lot of ways. I feel really happy. I feel motivated.