New AI track limits system demonstrated

In the round-up: An Italian company has presented a new track limits detection system which uses artificial intelligence to detect if a driver has run wide.
In brief
New AI track limits measure tested
A new system using artificial intelligence to enforce track limits was presented at the Vallelunga circuit in Italy this week.
Italian engineering company Mermec showed off their technology which analyses footage of track action in real-time using circuit’s existing camera networks. Potential infractions are flagged and video excerpts sent to the race director. The President of the Automobile Club of Italy, Angelo Sticchi Damiani, described the system as “excellent, innovative and reliable.”
Mermec Engineering CEO Niccolo Chierroni said “the idea was born from the interaction with the race direction, which then finds itself during the races having to manage many track limit reports, which are often not clearly objectified.” F1 encountered this problem at last year’s Austrian Grand Prix, where 20 track limits penalties were issued, many after the race due to the delay in processing them.
Formula 1 has already begun trials of similar set-ups following a spate of track limits problems during races. An AI system was tested during the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend last year after the FIA revealed the detection loops used previously were not accurate enough.
Appeal against decision to clear Horner
Red Bull’s decision to dismiss a complaint made against team principal Christian Horner is to be challenged.
The woman who brought the allegations against Horner will appear against their decision to reject it, the BBC reports.
Horner has denied the claims made against him. Red Bull Austria announced the grievance had been dismissed last month but disclosed no details of its investigation, which it said was conducted independently and was confidential.
Newgarden enjoying racing again
IndyCar championship leader Josef Newgarden says he’s learned how to enjoy being a racing driver again.
After winning last weekend’s season-opener in St. Petersburg, Newgarden admitted that the demands of being a high-level motorsport driver had become to feel more like work.
“I don’t want to dive into it too aggressively, but yeah, it did start becoming a job,” he said. “This is how I make my living, and it’s how I provide for my family, and I’m showing up – it’s not a gruelling job. Anyone would be lucky to be in the position that I’m in.
“But if you’re fortunate enough to be here and do this, you should enjoy it. It’s a very difficult job at the end of the day, too, because it’s purely results based. It’s hard to be in this type of job or position and know that you’re either here or not here based on your results. You’re either winning or you don’t have your seat. That’s literally how it works. It’s kind of hard to find that enjoyment factor.
I’d always had it. I’d learned how to thrive in the pressure and still enjoy the job, and I think it just slipped away at one point. I was buried with a lot of other things, and I just tried to simplify my life and get back to happiness, and I think I’ve done that in a lot of ways. I feel really happy. I feel motivated.
Links
Motor racing links of interest:
The Steiner column: Why I’d sign Bearman – and why I should have left Haas earlier (F1.com)
‘Life has been good since I left Haas ahead of this season. These last few weeks are the first time I’ve switched off from F1 for around a decade. This time has been good for me. The longer time goes on, the more I can see that I stayed at Haas too long.’
What can be done to fix Las Vegas Grand Prix ‘uncertainty’? (Las Vegas Review Journal)
Las Vegas Grand Prix COO Betsy Fretwell: ‘We have already participated in several meetings with the County departments and community stakeholders involved with putting on this event and have begun implementing adjustments that will make the lead-up to the race as sea. We appreciate this continued open communication and partnership with all involved.’
MPH: Why Perez is best bet as Red Bull’s No2 – for now (Motor Sport)
‘Perez by contrast has done everything required of the driver in this role, by slotting himself behind Verstappen but ahead of all the rest at both races so far. In Jeddah his qualifying deficit to Verstappen was smaller than Ricciardo’s to Tsunoda’s. He’s not putting the Red Bull on the front row alongside Verstappen, but he’s making maximum use of the car’s superior race pace and racing well.’
CFA-CBA continues to advance diversity and inclusion in Brazilian motor sport (FIA)
‘Guided by four core pillars — Inclusion, Grassroots-Level Promotion, Immersion, and Qualification—the Commission continues to spearhead transformative projects. From initiatives nurturing emerging talent through Kart Selection programs to providing immersive experiences in Formula E and Formula 1 for aspiring female participants, their efforts are aimed at broadening opportunities within the sport.’
Lawson ”should be in F1 this year” says long-term backer (Formula Scout)
Rodin Cars founder David Dicker: ”He should be in F1 this year. The fact that there wasn’t a single driver change this year doesn’t reflect well in my view on F1, because you wouldn’t see it in any other sport, would you?”
SF Full Access – 2024 Saudi Arabia GP (Ferrari via YouTube)
‘The second see-it-all Grand Prix edition of 2024 Full Access is here as we recap the Jeddah weekend with not two but three drivers, after the debuting Oliver Bearman deputised for Carlos Sainz as Charles Leclerc’s team-mate.’
If you have a tip for a link relating to single-seater motorsport to feature in the next RaceFans round-up please send it to us via the contact form.
