Unlike the Fitbit, this $22 smartwatch tracks blood pressure — don’t miss this deal

The Apple Watch is the standard bearer in the wearable tech space. Everything is compared to it, for better or worse. But not everyone wants to fork over nearly $200 (minimum!), and many people just don’t use Apple products. Sure, there are Android smartwatches, but they’re equally expensive. If you’d love to make a smartwatch part of your routine but feel priced out of the market, meet the Popglory. It’s loaded with features, easy to use and — get this — only $22 right now.

Amazon Simple, clear and easy to read, the Popglory has a Find My feature and 10-plus hours of battery life while in active use, or 30 hours on standby. $22 at Amazon

Why is this a good deal? 💰

This is an immensely popular device that shares a lot of features with the Apple Watch. The most bare-bones model you can buy, the Apple Watch SE, starts at $249. Even at its regular price, the Popglory is one-sixth the cost of the SE. Meanwhile, Fitbit’s most basic smartwatch, the Versa 4, starts at $192.

Why do I need this? 🤔

There are a lot of budget smartwatches on the market, but most lack the quality that would make them worth the investment. That’s not the case with the Popglory, fans say.

Of course, it tracks things like calories burned, steps walked, heart rate and even how well you slept — you know, all the smartwatch metrics you expect. But it also tracks your blood pressure, a feature absent from both the Fitbit and Apple Watch. If you sit too long, it will remind you to stand up and move around. There are even buttons to control your music. Compared with many smartwatches we’ve seen at this price point, the Popglory commands stellar reviews and has a much wider range of functions — not to mention that it’s available in eight colors, including understated pink and vibrant purple.

Get all the best features of the Apple Watch without the price tag. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

This affordable smartwatch has received over 12,000 five-star reviews from customers citing the accuracy of its measurements and overall functionality.

Pros 👍

“The Popglory watch does more than any current Fitbit watch,” one user said. “I had a Fitbit which took blood pressure. Now the Fitbits, for some reason, do not take blood pressure. I have had the Popglory [while at the] doctor, and I had the same blood pressure within two points as my doctor got. That is fantastic.”

“Very efficient,” said another fan. “It tells my blood pressure, my heart rate, and my oxygen level. … There are so many wonderful features on this watch, it almost acts like an Apple Watch and it connects to my phone that is an Apple phone just perfectly. If something goes wrong with this watch, I am sure to get another. But I’ve had it for a little over a year now and it’s still doing wonderful.”

Many users have commented on its hefty runtime. “I bought this last year, and I love it so much. It is pretty customizable and accurate. I love the battery life on it. You charge for one hour and it stays charged for about three days!”

“I’m loving this smartwatch. It isn’t huge,” another five-star fan said. “Great selection of faces to choose from. App seems to work great so far. I can’t sleep with a watch on, so unsure about the sleep feature. Seems to be holding battery life well. Has a feature to tell you to get up and get active — who doesn’t need that?”

Cons 👎

Despite all its great features, it’s missing a big one — it’s not waterproof. But for the price, reviewers say it’s a fair trade-off. “I really like the sleep tracker on this watch and the quality is very good,” another wearer said. “The only downside is that it’s not waterproof, but for the price, I can’t complain. Fantastic watch for the money.”

“This is an amazing watch if you’re looking for a watch that is of great quality, but without the Apple Watch price. The downside is it may cause skin irritation to some,” another fan cautioned.

Amazon Let this genius gizmo take the place of your Apple Watch for a fraction of the cost. $22 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

Looking for more great Amazon tech deals? Check these out:

Headphones and earbuds

TVs and home entertainment

Tech