Twitch is giving out Crunchyroll trials in exchange for subs

There are quite a few here at Destructoid that are big into anime, so this is for them as well. For a limited time only, Twitch is offering viewers a free trial of Crunchyroll, the hit animation streaming service, for your viewing pleasure.

As outlined in a recent Twitch blog post, the Amazon-owned platform is providing a 60-day trial of Crunchyroll Mega Fan Premium membership. This means you’ll get to watch all your favorite anime and manga shows without ads.

Image via Twitch.

Of course, it’s not as simple as just holding out your hand and waiting for the trial to drop into it. There are a few provisos before you can qualify. Because of course there are.

*Sigh* Okay, what do I have to do?

For starters, the campaign is only being run for this month, so you have until November 30 to get your free trial. In exchange for the Crunchyroll membership, you’ll need to purchase “two new Twitch subs and/or gift subs.”

The type of Twitch subscriptions and gifted subs that are eligible include:

New monthly subs (any tier)

Multi-month subs (3-month, 6-month)

Gift subs (any tier for any number of months)

Prime subs, existing sub renewals, bits, turbos, and a bunch of others don’t qualify.

It’s also worth noting that it’s only available on “participating channels streaming in the Just Chatting, Art, and One Punch Man: World categories.” You also can’t qualify for the offer if you live in any of the following countries:

Russia

Ukraine

Cuba

China

Iran

Japan

North Korea

Syria

South Sudan

Sudan

What else? Oh, yeah: “existing or past Crunchyroll members or users who have previously claimed a Crunchyroll free trial in the past year are not eligible.”

I think that covers everything. As is typical with these types of deals, there are plenty of Ts & Cs before you qualify. If you do quality, happy days. If not… Young Sheldon, I guess.