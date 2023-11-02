Home Technology The first episode of Netflix’s gorgeous new R-rated anime is available to watch for free right now

by
Netflix has been investing heavily in anime shows, and one of the most anticipated ones is Blue Eye Samurai. The show will be available to stream from 3 November, but you can watch it for free right now. We’ve embedded the episode below.

Set in 17th Century Japan, Blue Eye Samurai has been described as “Kill Bill meets Yentl“. It follows Mizu, a mixed-race master of the sword who adopts a disguise to seek revenge. The show from wife-and-husband team Amber Noizumi and Michael Green (Logan, Blade Runner 2049) and it’s certainly ambitious: according to Green, “if you like The Witcher, if you like animation, if you like Game of Thrones, if you like The Crown, if you like historical drama, if you like Shakespeare in Love, if you like Tarantino movies, there’s something in Blue Eye Samurai for you.”

What’s Blue Eye Samurai about?

