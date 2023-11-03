Train Ticket Booking: Paytm has 5 tips for online ticket booking in a budget-friendly way

Tips to plan trips with Paytm

Up to Rs 500 off on bus tickets

Live bus tracking services

As Diwali approaches, users are either planning to travel to their hometown to celebrate the festival with family and friends or other destinations for a holiday. Paytm is offering affordable travel deals on online bookings of trains and buses for travelling during the festival. The fintech platform offers services for an enhanced trip experience that can be booked in minutes.The platform is a one-stop solution that offers users the privilege to plan an affordable trip on their own with an advanced travel booking journey.Paytm is also the authorised partner of the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation ( IRCTC ) and offers users a seamless train ticket booking experience. Booking travel tickets through the Paytm app provides an improved experience with free cancellation, 100% refunds, travel insurance, easy & quick booking, exciting cashback and 24/7 customer assistance.Here’s how users can plan their travel with Paytm in a budget-friendly way:To enjoy your festive holidays at an affordable cost, Paytm is offering up to ₹500 off on bus ticket booking through its platform.For safe and hassle-free travel, Paytm is offering a live bus tracking service that ensures users can travel at ease and stress-free while also sharing the real-time location of their booked bus with their close. Also, with Paytm’s Best Price Guaranteed feature, Paytm assures users of the lowest price across 2,500 bus operators.

Free train ticket cancellation and instant refund

Through the Paytm platform, users can now cancel their train ticket, six hours before their departure or chart preparation whichever is earlier, hassle-free and also get an instant full refund on their source account without having to state the reason for the cancellation. The most important thing is that users don’t have to wait for days to receive their refund. The feature is available for all types of train ticket bookings including Tatkal tickets.

Zero charges on train ticket

On train ticket bookings, users can book tickets on UPI with the advantage of zero service & payment gateway charges. This prevents users from paying additional charges and saves money.

Live train status

Passengers can also check the live train running status and PNR status on the Paytm app which enables them to travel at ease and stress-free.