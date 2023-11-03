Train Ticket Booking: Paytm has 5 tips for online ticket booking in a budget-friendly way

Paytm is also the authorised partner of the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) and offers users a seamless train ticket booking experience. Booking travel tickets through the Paytm app provides an improved experience with free cancellation, 100% refunds, travel insurance, easy & quick booking, exciting cashback and 24/7 customer assistance.
Tips to plan trips with Paytm
Here’s how users can plan their travel with Paytm in a budget-friendly way:
Up to Rs 500 off on bus tickets
To enjoy your festive holidays at an affordable cost, Paytm is offering up to ₹500 off on bus ticket booking through its platform.
Live bus tracking services
For safe and hassle-free travel, Paytm is offering a live bus tracking service that ensures users can travel at ease and stress-free while also sharing the real-time location of their booked bus with their close. Also, with Paytm’s Best Price Guaranteed feature, Paytm assures users of the lowest price across 2,500 bus operators.
Free train ticket cancellation and instant refund
Through the Paytm platform, users can now cancel their train ticket, six hours before their departure or chart preparation whichever is earlier, hassle-free and also get an instant full refund on their source account without having to state the reason for the cancellation. The most important thing is that users don’t have to wait for days to receive their refund. The feature is available for all types of train ticket bookings including Tatkal tickets.
Zero charges on train ticket
On train ticket bookings, users can book tickets on UPI with the advantage of zero service & payment gateway charges. This prevents users from paying additional charges and saves money.
Live train status
Passengers can also check the live train running status and PNR status on the Paytm app which enables them to travel at ease and stress-free.
Alex Smith is a writer and editor with over 10 years of experience. He has written extensively on a variety of topics, including technology, business, and personal finance. His work has been published in a number of magazines and newspapers, and he is also the author of two books. Alex is passionate about helping people learn and grow, and he believes that writing is a powerful tool for communication and understanding.