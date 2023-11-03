The ‘Scooby-Doo’ Movies in Order

Long before Fortnight popularized crossover events Scooby-Doo was galivanting through franchises and solving mysteries alongside the best of the best. Over the years, everyone’s favorite Great Dane has teamed up with Batman, Courage the Cowardly Dog, and John Cena, just to name a few. Most of these groovy adventures never happened on the big screen, but rather in the confines of some of the best made-for-television animations ever conceived by Warner Brothers.

That’s not to say that every Scooby-Doo adventure is going to be an absolute must-watch, but our handy guide includes the IMDB ratings for every entry available to make sure you pick the best ones. There’s really no continuity to most of these adventures, save for the live-action movies, and the Zombie Island movies. Just watch the oldest film to make sure you keep them in in order.

From the golden era of animation in the early 90s to the live actions of the 3D animations of the 2000s, it’s time to grab your Scooby-Snacks and check out every Scooby-Doo! film we’ve been graced with so far.

The Hanna-Barbera Superstars 10 films

The only films to continuously rerun in the Hanna-Barbera Superstars 10 line-up, these Scooby-Doo entries only feature Scooby-Doo, Shaggy Rogers, and Scrappy-Doo. Scooby-Doo and the Reluctant Werewolf marked the last appearance of Scrappy-Doo until 2002’s live-action Scooby-Doo movie.

Scooby-Doo Meets the Boo Brothers (1987) – 71%

Scooby-Doo and the Ghoul School (1988) – 69%

Scooby-Doo and the Reluctant Werewolf (1986) – 20%

Scooby-Doo! In Arabian Nights (1994) – 45%

The Scooby-Doo resurgence.

Image via Warner Bros

After Scooby-Doo started re-airing on Cartoon Network, the franchise’s popularity skyrocketed. Wanting to capitalize on the popularity, Time Warner tapped Warner Bros Animation to make a direct-to-video animation. An experimental one-shot (or so they thought) the animation crew worked with little oversight, and the resulting project was a little darker and flipped the usual Scooby-Doo premise on its head.

With ample time and no deadliness, the crew was able to retouch where they needed, and were able to tweak the character’s iconic costumes to reflect a more modern time. The film brought back the original Gang, though only Fred Jones’ voice actor, Frank Welker, returned to the cast. Shaggy’s original voice actor, Casey Kasem, refused to voice Shaggy if the character was shown eating meat (Kasem got his way and by 2002, Shaggy was a vegetarian). A reimagined theme song performed by ‘90s grunge band Third Eye Blind, and the shift in tone made Scooby-Doo on Zombie Island one of the most popular films in the franchise. It’s success spurred a slew of follow-ups, and ensured the Scooby-Doo Gang’s popularity for years to come.

Scooby-Doo on Zombie Island (1998) – 88%

Scooby-Doo! And the Witch’s Ghost (1999) – 50%

Scooby-Doo and the Alien Invaders (2000) – 80%.

Scooby-Doo and the Cyber Chase (2001) – 60%

Scooby-Doo through the early aughts

image via YouTube

Scooby-Doo and the Cyber Chase would mark the end of an era, with William Hanna’s death early that year. Subsequent films would no longer be co-produced by Hanna-Barbera; instead, they would be solely attributed to Warner Bros. Animation, with a copyright disclaimer for Hana-Barbera. The film started the transition from classic animation to Digital Ink and Paint – characterized by vibrant colors and cleaner lines – but the following entries would fully implement the change to match the art style from the 2002 television series, What’s New Scooby-Doo?

Scooby-Doo! And the Legend of the Vampire (2003) – 61%

Scooby-Doo! And the Monster of Mexico (2003) – 50%

Scooby-Doo! and the Loch Ness Monster (2004) – 59%

Aloha, Scooby-Doo! (2005) – 62%

Scooby-Doo! in Where’s My Mummy (2005) – 62%

Scooby-Doo! Pirates Ahoy! (2006) – 66%

Chill out, Scooby-Doo! (2007) – 65%

Scooby-Doo! and the Goblin King (2008) – 58%

Scooby-Doo! and the Samurai Sword (2009) – 57%

Scooby-Doo during the Warner Premiere days

image via YouTube

In 2009, Scooby-Doo’s production passed to Warner Premiere, a direct-to-DVD division, where it shifted away from the What’s New, Scooby-Doo? style and embraced the grittier style from Scooby-Doo on Zombie Island. Casey Kasem retired in 2010, and tapped Matthew Lillard, the same actor who brought Shaggy to life in the live-action movie years before, to fill the role. The following films returned the characters to their original Scooby-Doo, Where are You! costumes, and took some risks, including several musicals, an assortment of crossover characters, and even a puppet special.

Scooby-Doo! Abracadabra-Doo (2010) – 72%

Scooby-Doo! Camp Scare (2010) – 75%

Scooby-Doo! Legend of the Phantosaur (2011) – 70%

Scooby-Doo! Music of the Vampire (2012) – 79%

Big Top Scooby-Doo! (2012) – 79%

Scooby-Doo! Mask of the Blue Falcon (2013) – 80%

Scooby-Doo! Adventures: The Mystery Map (2013) – 62%

Scooby-Doo! Stage Fright (2013) – 77%

Post- Warner Premiere

image via YouTube

Despite the Warner Premiere being disbanded, Scooby-Doo hardly suffered. The series continued to pump out at least one film a year, and banded with multiple properties to capitalize on fan interests. It hasn’t always panned out, and their crossovers with Lego, as well as the much-anticipated sequel to Zombie Island, are some of the most reviled entries the franchise has ever had.

The Gang is joined by multiple notable Co-stars from WWE Superstars, the band Kiss, and The Batman. While many of these off-kilter adventures have been met with solid fan approval, others have been deliciously shredded by the internet. But one thing is for sure, no one is mad about Kiss’s special written ode to Freddy’s favorite accessory, “Don’t Touch My Ascot.”

Scooby-Doo! Wrestlemania Mystery (2014) – 69%

Scooby-Doo! Frenkencreepy (2014) – 74%

Scooby-Doo! Monster Madness (2015) – 69%

Scooby-Doo! and Kiss: Rock and Roll Mystery (2015) – 76%

Lego Scooby-Doo! Haunted Hollywood (2015) – 53%

Scooby-Doo! and WWE: Curse of the Speed Demon -2016 – 58%

Scooby-Doo! Shaggy’s Showdown (2017) – 90%

Lego Scooby-Doo! Blowout Beach Bash (2017) – 48%

Scooby-Doo! & Batman: The Brave and the Bold (2018) – 92%

Scooby-Doo! and the Gourmet Ghost (2018) – 52%

Scooby-Doo! and the Curse of the 13th Ghost (2019) – 43%

Scooby-Doo!Return to Zombie Island(2019) – 32%

Happy Halloween, Scooby-Doo! (2020)– 52%

Scooby-Doo! The Sword of Scoob (2021) – 57%

Straight Outta Nowhere: Scooby-Doo! Meets Courage the Cowardly Dog (2021) 67%

Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo! (2022) – 45%

Scooby-Doo 3D animated movies.

After all of the early Aughts success started to wane in the late 2010s, Warner Bros. tried to reinvigorate fan zeal. Scoob! was the studio’s only officially released 3D animated project. The follow-up, Scoob 2, was one of the unfortunate Warner Bros write-offs of the last few years. While the project was never released to the public, it was leaked in 2023, alongside a scrapped animated feature, Scooby-Doo! And Krypto, Too! We’re not encouraging you to try and find the videos, however. If the rumors are to be believed, both of those projects were better off on the cutting room floor.

Scoob! (2020) – 53%

Scooby-Doo live-action movies.

via Warner Bros.

Seeing the success of the animated Scooby-Doo adventures, Warner Bros couldn’t resist the potential of a live-action movie. Despite phenomenal casting, a James Gunn screenplay, and a budget of nearly $85 million the movie failed to perform at the box office. Years later, cast members revealed that there was an R-rated version of the film, with James Gunn noting that it was supposed to be an adult take on the beloved characters.

Most of he follow-up live actions features faired just as poorly. Despite Scooby-Doo! The Mystery Begins having the most viewed telecast in recent history, the film sits just under 50% approval on Rotten Tomatoes.

Scooby-Doo(2002) – 39%

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed (2004) – 41%

Scooby-Doo! The Mystery Begins (2009) – 49%

Scooby-Doo! Curse of the Lake Monster (2010) – 43%