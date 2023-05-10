Today’s (May 10) ‘Moviedle’ answer and clues revealed.

Moviedle is a popular quiz game that has risen in popularity, following the massive success of Wordle. It is similar to Wordle in its basic principles, but with a unique film theme. The objective of the game is to guess the name of a movie, rather than a word. However, there is a crucial wrinkle to consider. On your first guess, you will only be shown one second of footage from the entire movie. Although this may sound easy, it is quite challenging, and you only get six tries before you fail. Additionally, there are three clues on the page to help you narrow down the answer. Today’s answer is 13 Going on 30, an American fantasy-romantic comedy film. For more fun guessing games, check out Wordle, Heardle, Globle, and Framed.





Reference

Denial of responsibility! TechCodex is an automatic aggregator of the all world’s media. In each content, the hyperlink to the primary source is specified. All trademarks belong to their rightful owners, and all materials to their authors. For any complaint, please reach us at – [email protected] . We will take necessory action within 24 hours.