This Month’s Open Beta for Street Fighter 6 Includes 8 Playable Characters

Capcom has announced a surprise Street Fighter 6 open beta test, which will be available to download for free on all platforms, except PlayStation 4, from May 19-21. After two closed beta tests and the recent demo launch, fans can have another chance to play the game before its official release on June 2.

The open beta will feature the same content from the second closed beta test that took place in December, which included the Battle Hub, Street Fighter 6’s online lobby allowing players to customize characters, play Capcom games via in-game arcade cabinets, and challenge each other to matches. The roster for the open beta will also remain the same as the second closed beta with playable characters such as Ryu, Guile, Ken, Chun-Li, Juri, Luke, Jamie, and Kimberly.

It’s worth noting that characters created in the open beta will not carry over to the full game, unlike those created in the recent demo. At launch, the game will be available on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC.