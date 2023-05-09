From Unlocking the Secret of Life to Harnessing Scientific Superpowers?

King Charles III will ascend to the throne this weekend almost 70 years to the day of his mother’s … [+] coronation. Getty Images



This weekend will witness the coronation of King Charles III, marking a momentous occasion for the UK. This historic event comes almost 70 years after his mother’s coronation and will be the first such ceremony for many individuals.

In 1953, the scientific community celebrated the discovery of “the secret of life” by Cambridge researchers, and now, the genomics industry, and the wider life sciences sector, are considering how to sustain this success and make the most of global opportunities. However, concerns remain about the necessary conditions to support and commercialise R&D, particularly the UK’s exclusion from the EU research programme, Horizon.

Despite this ongoing issue, there have been improvements to support R&D-led businesses, including the establishment of the new Department for Science, Technology and Innovation. Additionally, the new Start-Up Board, featuring experienced, non-executive members such as Tim Peake and Ron Dennis, is expected to bolster scientific thinking within the government.

Investment has also been forthcoming to support emerging technologies like AI and ensure that major scientific breakthroughs happen across the country, not just in the Golden Triangle of Oxford, Cambridge, and London. However, there is still a need for more scientists and engineers in the civil service to address modern challenges such as national security, climate change, and an ageing population.

As the coronation comes to a close, it is crucial that these initiatives are effective in moving the dial and building a solid scientific strategy.