This app dims your lights and controls your smartwatch – all with a simple wrist flick

Doublepoint/ZDNET

In 2024, hands-free apps are out and hand-controlled apps are in. You can thank Doublepoint Technologies’ Wow Mouse app, the gesture-detection-powered app for Android smartwatches, for that.

Also: CES 2024: What’s Next in Tech

Think of the Wow Mouse app, announced at CES 2024, as an extension to your Android smartwatch that helps you control all the Bluetooth tech around you without ever having to endlessly push a volume button for your ideal noise level or dim the smart lights just so. The Wow Mouse app, now available for free on the Google Play Store, downloads onto WearOS smartwatches and helps you control anything with Bluetooth connectivity — whether that’s a headset, smart lights, phones, tablets, computers, and more.

Doublepoint also unveiled its newest core software called Human Interface Device support, the tech world’s largest consumer tech convention of the year. Human Interface Device support introduces a new wrist movement — the stationary pinch and hold — for the wrist-based device control. While wearing the smartwatch and performing the wrist movement, users can control their tech without touching it, providing a “more immersive experience,” according to the press release. Plus, devices can identify and pair with Wow Mouse as an integrated mouse.

The app boasts “instant” Bluetooth connectivity and seamless integration, with the hopes of expanding the range of possible electronics you can control through Wow Mouse.

We’ll have to see for ourselves just how seamless the integration and connectivity of Wow Mouse is, but it’s an exciting new idea that builds upon other touch control features, like the Double Tap feature on the newest lineup of Apple Watches. And with a reported partnership with Qualcomm, Wow Mouse could get a big break on more smartwatches soon.

“Our hope is that every Qualcomm device or chip that ends up on a smartwatch will have this built in,” Doublepoint tells ZDNET’s sister site, CNET.

Doublepoint CEO Ohto Pentikäinen added, “We’re not just changing the game — we’re rewriting the rules for human-computer interaction with our touch-based gesture tracking. It’s a leap forward, delivering a natural and powerful user experience for smartwatches and beyond.”

Try out the app on your Android smartwatch now by downloading Wow Mouse on the Google Play Store.