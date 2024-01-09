Lenovo Announces Colour-Changing Laptop But You Can’t Buy It; Here’s why

Updated Jan 9, 2024, 11:01 AM IST

Lenovo has showcased a concept laptop, the ThinkBook 13x Gen 4 SPE, featuring an E Ink Prism 3 colour display on the lid, utilizing E Ink’s low-power, programmable technology that supports up to 8 colours. While E Ink Prism 3 is typically designed for applications like retail signage, the concept laptop explores creative uses for personal computing devices.

The low-power E Ink screen on the laptop’s lid can display dynamic colours and patterns even when the laptop is turned off, offering users a customizable and distinctive aesthetic. Lenovo is presenting the ThinkBook 13x Gen 4 SPE as a proof of concept at CES, featuring four different design schemes and the capability to support up to a thousand different images.

E Ink Prism 3, introduced by E Ink last year, is known for its versatility in displaying simple graphics and patterns with multiple colours. While the technology is often utilized for dynamic signage and automotive applications, Lenovo’s concept laptop explores its potential in the realm of personal computing, specifically for customization and aesthetic appeal.

The primary feature of the ThinkBook 13x Gen 4 SPE is the E Ink Prism 3 colour display on the laptop's lid, allowing users to personalize the appearance of their devices. The low-power nature of E Ink technology ensures that the laptop can continue to display changing colours and patterns even when it's in a closed or off state, without significantly impacting battery life.

The concept laptop aims to showcase the creative possibilities of integrating E Ink technology into personal computing devices, providing users with a unique and visually striking laptop design. Lenovo emphasizes that the ThinkBook 13x Gen 4 SPE is currently a proof of concept, but it’s being presented with various design schemes to highlight the potential for customization.

Beyond the E Ink display, the ThinkBook 13x Gen 4 SPE features a 13.5-inch, 2.8K, 120 Hz primary display. Under the hood, it is equipped with an Intel Meteor Lake processor, supports up to 32GB of LPDDR5x memory, offers up to 2TB of PCIe Gen 4 storage, and houses a 74 Wh battery. The laptop also includes quad speakers, three Thunderbolt 4 ports, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a starting weight of 1 kg (2.2 pounds) for the model without the E Ink lid.

While Lenovo describes the ThinkBook 13x Gen 4 SPE as a proof of concept, it remains to be seen if the company will proceed with bringing this innovative and customizable laptop to the market.

Lenovo has a history of experimenting with E Ink technology in laptops, but the success of such devices often depends on user interest and the perceived value of the unique features they offer. Whether consumers will embrace a laptop with a mostly decorative E Ink screen or if Lenovo will explore more functional applications remains to be seen.

Lenovo’s ThinkBook 13x Gen 4 SPE concept laptop demonstrates the company’s exploration of E Ink technology for personalized and visually distinctive computing devices. The low-power E Ink Prism 3 display on the laptop’s lid opens up possibilities for customization, allowing users to express their style.