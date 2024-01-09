Home Computing Lenovo Announces Colour-Changing Laptop But You Can’t Buy It; Here’s why

While E Ink Prism 3 is typically designed for applications like retail signage, the concept laptop explores creative uses for personal computing devices.

Lenovo has showcased a concept laptop, the ThinkBook 13x Gen 4 SPE, featuring an E Ink Prism 3 colour display on the lid, utilizing E Ink’s low-power, programmable technology that supports up to 8 colours. While E Ink Prism 3 is typically designed for applications like retail signage, the concept laptop explores creative uses for personal computing devices.

The low-power E Ink screen on the laptop’s lid can display dynamic colours and patterns even when the laptop is turned off, offering users a customizable and distinctive aesthetic. Lenovo is presenting the ThinkBook 13x Gen 4 SPE as a proof of concept at CES, featuring four different design schemes and the capability to support up to a thousand different images.

E Ink Prism 3, introduced by E Ink last year, is known for its versatility in displaying simple graphics and patterns with multiple colours. While the technology is often utilized for dynamic signage and automotive applications, Lenovo’s concept laptop explores its potential in the realm of personal computing, specifically for customization and aesthetic appeal.

The primary feature of the ThinkBook 13x Gen 4 SPE is the E Ink Prism 3 colour display on the laptop’s lid, allowing users to personalize the appearance of their devices. The low-power nature of E Ink technology ensures that the laptop can continue to display changing colours and patterns even when it’s in a closed or off state, without significantly impacting battery life.

 

