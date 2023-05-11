The top 32 gifts for mothers on Mother’s Day in 2023

Looking for the perfect Mother’s Day gift? Check out these great options!
Joseph Joseph Rocker Garlic Crusher: Crush and mince garlic with ease using this durable stainless steel gadget from Joseph Joseph. Price: $16.99+
Lego Flower Bouquet: Give your mom the gift of sustainability with this 756-piece kit from Lego that lets her assemble an array of colorful flowers without the maintenance. Price: $47.99+
2022 Amazon Kindle: For the mom on-the-go, this 16GB e-reader from Amazon delivers portability with a crisp 6.2-inch screen and USB-C support. Plus, it boasts marathon battery life. Price: $79.99
AirPods Pro (second-gen): These wireless earbuds from Apple offer swipe-based controls, rich integration with iOS, and noise cancellation for a seamless listening experience. Price: $199.99+
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: This foldable phone from Samsung boasts IPX8 waterproofing, a decent set of cameras, and flagship-level performance in a pocketable size. Price: $999.99
Case-Mate Fuel 30W USB C Wall Charger: This transparent wall charger delivers up to 30 watts of power via USB-C and comes in fun colors to brighten up any charging station. Price: $16.60+
Anker Soundcore Sport X10: These workout-friendly earbuds offer powerful bass, flexible ear loops, and an IPX7 rating for water and sweat resistance at an affordable price. Price: $69.99
Azul: This board game lets you accumulate points while building an eye-catching mosaic for a subtle level of depth. Price: $31.99
Keychron V1: Give your mom a proper keyboard with the wired Keychron V1, featuring great build quality, RGB backlighting, and hot-swappable switches. Price: $84+
Hoka Rincon 3: These running shoes offer well-cushioned midsoles and dreamy color combinations for a stylish and comfortable fit. Price: $125
Apple Watch Series 8: The latest flagship smartwatch from Apple offers new sensors for cycle tracking and Crash Detection in addition to other features. Price: $329+
Forlife Brew-in-Mug: Level up your mom’s tea game with this stainless steel tea steeper and some loose-leaf varietals. Price: $24+
Bread Ahead by Matthew Jones: This baking book is filled with classic and seasonal recipes for delicious treats. Price: $9.99+
The Nettie Set – Double Pack: This two-person set includes everything you need to start playing pickleball, including regulation paddles with fun patterns. Price: $149.99
Hatch Restore 2: This smart alarm clock, sunrise lamp, and sound machine in one is a great fit for anyone who struggles with mornings. Price: $199.99
Sonos Era 100: This Alexa-enabled bookshelf speaker offers stereo playback, Bluetooth and line-in, and compatibility with all music services. Price: $249
Personalized Family Mugs: Immortalize your mom on a 15-ounce ceramic mug with over 40 characters, skin tones, and accents to choose from. Price: $32
The Verge Rain Jacket: Support your favorite website with this stylish rain jacket featuring our new logo. Price: $49+
Stanley Adventure Tumbler (40-ounce): Keep coffee or tea hot on-the-go with this travel mug featuring double-walled insulation and a tapered bottom for easy car cupholder storage. Price: $45
Echo Dot (fifth-gen): Give your mom the gift of Alexa in a more affordable package with the Echo Dot, featuring a temp sensor. Price: $29.99
Thera Cane Massager: Work out pesky knots and hard-to-reach muscles with this cane-shaped massager for easy at-home recovery. Price: $39.95
An Immense World by Ed Yong: Educate your mom on the fascinating world of animal senses with this nonfiction book. Price: $13.99+
Asus Chromebook Flip CX5: This 2-in-1 Chromebook from Asus offers strong specs, a wide port selection, and long battery life for a daily driver that doubles as a tablet. Price: $649
Cotopaxi Cubos Travel Cube Bundle: Set of three lightweight mesh organizers for post-pandemic travel. Price: $68
